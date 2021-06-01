Call of Duty: Warzone death comms set to Saving Private Ryan are twisted but hilarious

Call of Duty: Warzone death comms are equal parts funny and angry, and one Redditor has decided to set Saving Private Ryan death scenes to some of their favorite death comms.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, killing an enemy gives you a brief window into their reaction, as their open mic is briefly broadcast to you. It's only a few seconds, but it's plenty of time for them to get in a few choice words. Death comms run the gamut, from the frustratingly hateful (that always gets a report) to the hilariously frustrated, to the highly descriptive. It's incredibly satisfying to hear an enemy audibly seething after you've gotten a leg up on them, and death comms can be some of the best moments in Warzone.

Redditor u/elvoggo decided to take their favorite recorded death comms from enemy players and set them to death scenes in Saving Private Ryan, the 1998 Steven Spielberg film that follows a group of US soldiers in WW2 trying to retrieve a paratrooper who fell behind enemy lines. There's quite a few upsetting and graphic deaths in the film, most of which speak to the horrors of war, specifically the Omaha Beach assault that took place during the Normandy landings.

Despite the heaviness of the subject matter, the compilation video u/elvoggo posted is very, very funny. The combination of spicy language and violent Saving Private Ryan deaths make it doubly NSFW, but it's also what makes it so hilarious. Yes, you should be crying at many of these scenes, but when someone is cursing you out over voice chat, it's hard to do anything but laugh.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are currently in the middle of an '80s action hero takeover. You can purchase both Rambo and Die Hard's John McClane skins, drop into Nakatomi Plaza from the Die Hard films, and visit Rambo's Warzone survival camps . Most importantly, the latest Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes nerfed the cargo truck, so it's safe to drop back onto the streets (mostly).

