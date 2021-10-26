Call of Duty: Vanguard will use PS5 DualSense features to make every gun feel different

Call of Duty: Vanguard aims to use the PS5 DualSense controller's features to "simulate the trigger weight of real-world weapons."

In a new PlayStation blog post , Chris Fowler, principal engineer at developer Sledgehammer Games explains the various stages of a trigger-pull. The most important of those is the 'break' - "the point at which the shot is fired once a correct amount of pressure is applied" to the trigger.

That's where Sledgehammer is focusing its efforts, using the DualSense's adaptive triggers to apply "varying degrees of feedback to help create the feeling of weight on the trigger." Different weapons will apply that feedback in different ways, "creating a more accurate sense of trigger weight for each." That means that there'll be some tension when firing a bolt-action rifle, and much more punch when you're wielding an LMG than if you've got your hands on an SMG.

The DualSense features also apply to the way your scope works, "meaning the downsight speed and L2 trigger weight changes based upon what you're wielding." Even the attachments you have on your weapon can affect how it'll feel to aim down sights.

Haptic feedback will play a part too. Fowler explains that if enemy fire is breaking down your cover, you'll feel the impact of the debris flying around you, while a Luftwaffe bombing raid will let you "feel the thud of the heavy explosions."

This isn't the first time that Call of Duty has taken advantage of the DualSense's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback - Black Ops Cold War offered similar features last year - but it's interesting to see that Activision is looking to expand upon previous offerings.