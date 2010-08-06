Butter footage online

Share

Butter , the Midwest US comedy directed by Jim Field Smith, has unveiled some behind-the-scenes footage online.



The film, which only got made after Jason Micallef’s script made Hollywood’s Black List (the rundown of Hollywood’s greatest unmade screenplays), stars Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman, Ty Burrell, Ashley Greene, Olivia Wilde and Alicia Silverstone.



Most of whom pop up to talk about their characters in a behind-the-scenes special courtesy of Entertainment Weekly .



Check out the video below to see Garner in what looks like a truly awful wig…

Butter opens next year.

What do you think of the footage?