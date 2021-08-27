Black Friday gaming PC deals 2021: replace your rig for less this year

Black Friday gaming PC deals are the best way to save some serious money on the best gaming PCs. Indeed, this time of year can be the ideal way to get your hands on a machine running the best CPU for gaming as well as the best graphics cards and best RAM for gaming, too.

Now, Black Friday isn't quite around the corner just yet, but it always pays to be prepared heading into the much anticipated shopping event, as it's highly likely that some of the biggest brands are going to see their deepest discounts of the year.

PC gaming is a two horse race when it comes to processors and graphics cards. AMD and Intel run the shop as far as chipsets are concerned - AMD Ryzen and Intel Core - with Nvidia and AMD fighting for top spot in the GPU market with RTX 30-series and Radeon RX 6000 series respectively.

With that said, every other component that you'll come across inside these builds is largely interchangeable depending on the company putting the rig together. For example, if it's a Dell, Corsair or HP build, then you can expect those brand's to use proprietary parts, with boutique builders - such as CyberpowerPC and Skytech - utilizing industry standard components to maximise their rigs to the end user's specifications.

If you can't quite wait until Black Friday is upon us, take advantage of the best cheap gaming PC deals live right now, with options for under $1,000/£1,000 on the best brands around.

Early Black Friday Gaming PC deals

Running all the latest parts that you would hope from a current generation gaming PC, this particular tower has enough grunt to be ray-tracing and VR ready in both Full HD and 1440p. You can expect a competent system for a long time to come. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 3600, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.

If you're interested in playing your games more comfortably in 1440p and 4K then this prebuilt, featuring an RTX 3070, could be the ideal machine for you this side of Black Friday. What's more, it's all contained in this ultra stylish case! Features: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.

This bundle comes with the gaming PC itself as well as MSI branded mouse and keyboard combo, so you've got everything that you'll need to get up and running without the peripherals hunt. Also of note, the massive storage, so you can keep a ton of games installed at one time! Features: Intel Core i7-10700K, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD.

Powered by the still more-than-respectable Ryzen 3700X chipset, this prebuilt gaming PC is fast enough to handle the latest games in Full HD, 1440p and 4K with ease. It's also a very stylish-looking unit, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.

If you're dead-set on having the absolute top-of-the-line gaming PC to see out this current gaming generation, then this MSI-made model is bound to be all you need. Not only is it running a 10th gen i9 chipset combined with the beastly RTX 3080 GPU, but it comes with a keyboard and mouse combo and a 2.1 HDMI lead so you can use it on the best gaming monitors around. Features: Intel Core i9-10900K, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD.

Black Friday gaming PC deals: What to expect

Black Friday gaming PC deals are one of the hottest properties in the entirety of the sales event, which is most commonly battled out by the likes of Amazon, Dell and Best Buy. It isn't uncommon for prebuilt machines from top manufacturers to see hundreds of dollars knocked off the latest tech, and those fabled discounts certainly don't hang around long in our experience.

Given that standalone RTX 30-series stock is unlikely to reappear on the day, buying a high-quality prebuilt gaming machine is, for now, the best way of doing things. We would recommend keeping a close eye on battle stations that feature the newest GPU line as RTX 3060 PCs, RTX 3070 PCs, and RTX 3080 PCs are going to be the way forward to step up your game on November 26.

Once you've got that shiny new gaming PC on your desk, keep the power flowing with some exceptional peripherals and make use of the best gaming monitor, the best gaming keyboards and best gaming mouse to buy.