Black Friday gaming PC deals 2021: replace your rig for less this year

Black Friday gaming PC deals are the best way to save some serious money on the best gaming PCs. Indeed, this time of year can be the ideal way to get your hands on a machine running the best CPU for gaming as well as the best graphics cards and best RAM for gaming, too.
Now, Black Friday isn't quite around the corner just yet, but it always pays to be prepared heading into the much anticipated shopping event, as it's highly likely that some of the biggest brands are going to see their deepest discounts of the year.
PC gaming is a two horse race when it comes to processors and graphics cards. AMD and Intel run the shop as far as chipsets are concerned - AMD Ryzen and Intel Core - with Nvidia and AMD fighting for top spot in the GPU market with RTX 30-series and Radeon RX 6000 series respectively.
With that said, every other component that you'll come across inside these builds is largely interchangeable depending on the company putting the rig together. For example, if it's a Dell, Corsair or HP build, then you can expect those brand's to use proprietary parts, with boutique builders - such as CyberpowerPC and Skytech - utilizing industry standard components to maximise their rigs to the end user's specifications.
If you can't quite wait until Black Friday is upon us, take advantage of the best cheap gaming PC deals live right now, with options for under $1,000/£1,000 on the best brands around.
The retailers to be watching on Black Friday - US
- Amazon | Save up to $100 on SkyTech and other prebuilt gaming PCs
- Dell | Save up to $460 on Alienware gaming PCs
- Best Buy | Save up to $200 on iBuyPower and other prebuilt gaming PCs
- Walmart | Save up to $120 on iBuyPower and other prebuilt gaming PCs
- Newegg | Discounts of up to 15% on ABS and Ipason prebuilt gaming PCs
The retailers to be watching on Black Friday - UK
- Amazon | Save over £100 on ADMI and other prebuilt gaming PCs
- Very | Save up to £150 on PC Specialist gaming PCs
- Currys | Save up to £200 on PC Specialist gaming PCs
- Overclockers | Save up to OcUK and other prebuilt gaming PCs
- eBuyer | Save up to £200 on AlphaSync prebuilt gaming PCs
Early Black Friday Gaming PC deals
Black Friday gaming PC deals: What to expect
Black Friday gaming PC deals are one of the hottest properties in the entirety of the sales event, which is most commonly battled out by the likes of Amazon, Dell and Best Buy. It isn't uncommon for prebuilt machines from top manufacturers to see hundreds of dollars knocked off the latest tech, and those fabled discounts certainly don't hang around long in our experience.
Given that standalone RTX 30-series stock is unlikely to reappear on the day, buying a high-quality prebuilt gaming machine is, for now, the best way of doing things. We would recommend keeping a close eye on battle stations that feature the newest GPU line as RTX 3060 PCs, RTX 3070 PCs, and RTX 3080 PCs are going to be the way forward to step up your game on November 26.
Once you've got that shiny new gaming PC on your desk, keep the power flowing with some exceptional peripherals and make use of the best gaming monitor, the best gaming keyboards and best gaming mouse to buy.