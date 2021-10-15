Black Friday 4K projector deals 2021 - what can we expect this year

Black Friday 4K projector deals present the best opportunity to ditch the TV and go exceptionally large, and exceptionally premium on a new display every year.

No longer exclusively for those with home cinema rooms, or pockets as deep as said room, the best 4K projectors are more affordable than ever, and, as a result, get the same discount treatment every winter. Black Friday 4K projector deals really can remove premiums and make the biggest screens in town legitimately affordable.

As part of wider Black Friday projector deals, the price cuts on 4K models will bring a whole host of high budget models right into the mix. We're likely to see hundreds slashed off the most high-end projectors, and mid-range models that already offer a good balance of performance and value will see even better prices.

Whats more, the market is so good and varied that the best projectors for gaming, and the best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X can really give the best gaming TVs and best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X a run for their money, such has been the advancement of the tech. Yes, the best 4K 120Hz TVs might still offer something that the projector field can't and the best QLED TVs and best OLED TVs do offer something else too, but there's no doubt that the gap has never been closer - and Black Friday 4K projector deals this year will prove it.

But remember, display discounts will spread far and wide this year with some of the best coming in the form of Black Friday PS5 TV deals, as well as broader Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.

When will the Black Friday 4K projector deals start? This year's big day is Friday, November 26. Mark it in your calendars, chuck a reminder in your phone, etc. It's always worth remembering the date of actual Black Friday as this is often when the best deals actually occur. The weeks before can, of course, still be hot stuff as retailers try and rope folks in earlier and earlier. As a result of this, we would recommend being on the ball and on the lookout from late October onward.

Black Friday 4K projector deals: what we expect to see

(Image credit: Future)

Projectors in the 4K realm are, indeed, some of the most expensive by default. It's no accident that we're seeing the same price differences in projectors as we were once used to in TVs: the higher the resolution the more money you need to spend. And while that's still the case, generally, the tech is getting more affordable. The fact remains that the Black Friday 4K projector deals are the best placed to get the most for your money, year in, year out.

We will be seeing some great 4K models from the top table drop to record low prices this year, and offer immense bang for buck value. The likes of Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic, and Optoma will all get in on the act with their most premium models having their time in the deals sun.

One range in particular that we're keeping a close eye on, however, is the Premiere range from Samsung. These models caused a wave when they first came out in late 2020 by being able to throw a full 4K picture from an incredibly short distance while maintaining their Samsung pedigree and premium quality.

This year's Black Friday 4K projector deals will be the first of such sales periods that the Premieres will have experienced, and while they will still be an Investment, the chances for lowest ever prices are strong. The LSP9T model - the top projector - has come down to nearly $5,000 once this year, in June, from its lofty $6,500 listing price and we'd put good money on seeing that price again - and perhaps one even lower...

Today's best deals

If you can't wait, then we're likely to see some early price reductions come through pretty as of right now - and we've rounded up a few models below for you to peruse. These prices automatically update themselves, so can provide you with an excellent reference point, and perhaps even reveal a deal worth taking advantage of before the sales madness kicks in properly...

For a closer look at the TV-focused sales that are upcoming this year, then check out our takes on the Black Friday Samsung TV deals, Black Friday OLED TV deals, and Black Friday QLED TV deals.

And for a broader look at the gaming display deals that will be on offer this year check out what to expect on Black Friday gaming monitors, the Black Friday curved monitor deals, and the Black Friday 4K monitor deals.