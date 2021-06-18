Best Warzone C58 loadout - a high skill weapon for long-range battles

The best Warzone C58 loadout options give you a reliable weapon that deals high amounts of damage with low recoil, making it ideal for long range encounters. Now that the Warzone C58 assault rifle has been added, players have been experimenting with various builds during season 4. To unlock this weapon, you’ll need to reach battle pass level 31, but don’t worry, this is free to all players.

The thing is, the Warzone C58 has a low rate of fire, meaning you’ll be penalized if you miss your shots, especially at medium and close range. Luckily, the weapon is easy to control. Still, many players might be wondering what the best Warzone C58 loadouts are. In this guide, we’ll give you a few builds that are ideal for all play styles.

Best Warzone C58 loadout for close-range

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Laser : Mounted Flashlight

: Mounted Flashlight Stock : Raider Pad

: Raider Pad Ammunition : 45 Rnd Drum

: 45 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Although we only recommend a close range C58 Warzone loadout if you’re confident with your shots, this can be an effective class for high skilled players. You’ll be easily outgunned if you aren’t on point, but players who can hit consistent headshots will absolutely fry with this build.

For the close range build, start by equipping the Suppressor Muzzle. This will, of course, keep you from appearing on the minimap, but it also improves your aim down sights (ADS) speed, bullet velocity, and sprint to fire speed, which are all great up close. The Suppressor recently received a buff, so why not take advantage of that?

After that, we suggest going with the Mounted Flashlight Laser for better movement speed and aim walking movement speed for better performance up close. You’ll need those boosts when facing off against other players with SMGs. Then, we advise applying the Raider Pad Stock, which improves your ADS firing move speed, aim walking movement speed, and sprint to fire time.

For all C58 builds, we recommend at least going with the 45 Rnd Drum since it only has 25 by default. In fact, if you’re playing game modes with more players on your team such as Trios or Quads, you might want to consider equipping an even larger magazine.

For the last attachment, you should apply the Serpent Wrap for improved ADS speeds. You’ll find this build to be a little unorthodox, but if you can hit your shots, this weapon will dominate, even up close.

(Image credit: Activision)

Best Warzone C58 loadout for mid-range

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 18.5” Task Force

: 18.5” Task Force Optic : Visiontech 2x

: Visiontech 2x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

The mid-range Warzone C58 build is a bit more practical since it’s meant to be used at around 20 meters and beyond. For this one, apply the Agency Suppressor Muzzle for improved bullet velocity, vertical recoil control, and improved damage range. This should be the standard Muzzle you use when challenging players from afar.

Then, we highly suggest swapping to the 18.5” Task Force Barrel, which helps with bullet velocity, horizontal recoil control, effective damage range, and vertical recoil control - all of which are key to utilizing this weapon at medium to long range. After that, you should go with an Optic like the Visiontech 2x or something similar for moderate zoom. The weapon’s iron sights aren’t bad, but a little extra zoom doesn’t hurt.

When using this weapon at anything past 20 meters or so, you’ll want to use the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel for a boost to vertical and horizontal recoil control. The C58 is already relatively easy to control, but this will make it that much easier to use. And as always, finish it off with the 45 Rnd Drum to ensure you have plenty of ammo.

(Image credit: Activision)

Best Warzone C58 loadout for long-range

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 18.7” Ranger

: 18.7” Ranger Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

Now let’s jump into the best long-range build. If you’re used to long range automatic weapons, this Warzone C58 loadout will look familiar to you.

Keep the Agency Suppressor Muzzle for the long range build for all of the boosts it offers while engaging in firefights from afar. Then equip the 18.7” Ranger, which improves the weapon’s bullet velocity the most out of any Barrel. This attachment will make it so that you won’t have to lead your shots as much depending on how far you are from your target.

Again, we advise sticking with an Optic, in this case, one with a lot of zoom. The Axial Arms 3x is sort of the standard, but you should use what you’re comfortable with. After that, we like the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel, which improves your vertical and horizontal recoil control.

And finally, we always recommend at least using the 45 Rnd Drum. One thing to note is that you can get away with using a larger magazine size with this build since you should be primarily using it from afar. The larger mags will penalize your ADS speeds, but when you’re far away from your opponent, this isn’t a huge deal.

