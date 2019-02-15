Best Apex Legends headsets in 2019

If you’re looking for the best Apex Legends headset, these are our top picks right now. Having great sound for Respawn’s online shooter is essential, as it can make the difference between life and death, but finding something for the right price is also a necessity. For a decent headset for Apex Legends, which is tuned to shooters and action gaming, you’re looking at a price of around $80-100 / £70-90. While you can go cheaper or more premium, you can get all you need for the game if you spend just under $100; it’s the sweet spot for gaming headsets.

What makes for the best Apex Legends headset? Well, it’s got to have a great audio range, a clear-as-day mic to communicate with your teammates is a must, and decent surround sound enabling you to pin-point things like gunfire is essential. You need to know exactly where that blast is coming from if you want to plan your next move effectively. Equally, though, comfort is paramount, as you’ll likely be playing the game for hours at a time, so if the headset is digging into your skull (or is uncomfortable with glasses) then you won’t want to keep it on. Finally, as we mentioned above, price and value is crucial. Some cheap headsets are cheap for a reason! Whereas others are cheap but offer amazing value, matching the sound quality and comfort of headsets double or triple the price. Luckily we’ve done all the research for you. We thoroughly test all our gaming headsets on GamesRadar, and we check daily for the best prices out there. Here are our expert picks for the best Apex Legends headsets.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

The best Apex Legends headset in 2019

Wireless: No | Drivers: 50mm | Connections: USB, 3.5mm wired | Features: THX Spacial Audio, retractable mic, audio controls | Works with: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Superb sound

Some nice features

Very comfortable

Not a huge leap from the Kraken Pro V2

Where gaming headsets are concerned, Razer is the current king. The Kraken Tournament Edition (TE) is the best value option right now, offering slight improvements over our previous, long-running champion, the Razer Kraken Pro V2 (which is still an incredible headset for Apex Legends). What sets the Tournament Edition apart is the sound quality, and the way it positions audio within the game itself thanks to some smart THX spacial audio. If someone fires a shot near you, it’s easy to know where that shot came from and to either flee or hunt your foe based on that sound. What’s more, you get environmental audio and other sounds that simply don’t come through on cheaper headsets or regular TV speakers.

This naturally gives you an in-game advantage, but the TE also offers those player benefits outside of the digital world. It’s comfy, durable, well designed, and available in either plain black or Xbox green. One extra feature specific to the Tournament is a control box that offers volume adjustment and mic muting while you’re actually playing. It’s a neat little benefit, but not an essential reason to choose the TE over a different headset. Throw in a decent quality mic that makes communication nice and clear, and you’ve got a well rounded headset that’s ideal for a fast-paced, action-heavy shooter like Apex Legends.

Turtle Beach Recon 200

The best budget headset for Apex Legends

Wireless: No | Drivers: 40mm | Connections: 3.5mm | Features: Wired connection, Bass boost | Works with: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Great price and performance

Bassy audio

Decent mic for chat

Less comfy for long sessions

Basic features

If you can’t stretch to the Razer Kraken TE, or the Pro V2, we’d recommend picking up the Recon 200 from Turtle Beach. A specialist in gaming headsets, this is by far the best budget Apex Legends headset around, thanks to great sound quality (for the price), a meaty Bass Boost feature, and a delightfully clear mic. While you’re not getting the same surround sound audio, you still pick up on loads of noise that your regular TV speakers simply won’t pick up. The Recon 200 is designed for shooters, and the always-on Bass Boost really punches up rumbling explosions and other war noises.

You’re also getting a remarkably clear, fixed mic from the Recon 200, which is perfect for chatting, and while the headset itself is chunkier and less beautiful than the Kraken TE, it’s just as solid and well made. Where you miss out, again, is on comfort - the headband here isn’t as premium as other headsets, and the earcups not quite as comfy. However, it’s by no means uncomfortable, and you’ll be able to wear these cans for hours before needing a proper break. For around the $50 / £40 mark (give or take) this is an absolute bargain.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

3. HyperX Cloud Alpha

A brilliant value wired option for Apex Legends

Wireless: No | Drivers: 50mm | Connections: 3.5mm | Features: braided cable, inline controls | Works with: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Comfy and well made

Excellent sound quality

Decent mic

Not a looker

If sound quality is paramount for you, but you don’t have the cash to go for a premium headset like the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 or Sennheiser GSP 600, then you need the HyperX Cloud Alpha. For less than $100 / £90 you’re getting an Apex Legends headset with fantastic frequency response range, which basically dictates how rich the sound is as the headset can convey more sounds in the lower and higher ranges. Essentially, the quality of the audio is great, and that means pinpointing gunfire and hearing audio cues from the world is simple.

The Cloud Alpha is super robust and comfortable too, opting for a very traditional ‘gaming headset’ design. It’s not the kind of headset you’d wear often in public, but it’s sturdy and comfy and slots straight into a dedicated gaming set-up. The mic is nice and clear too. You’re getting few frills with the Cloud Alpha, but it does the job it’s created for extremely well. If sound quality is everything, and you’re on a lower budget, this is for you.

Steelseries Arctis 7

4. Steelseries Arctis 7

The best wireless headset for Apex Legends

Wireless: Yes | Drivers: 40mm | Connections: Wireless, 3.5mm | Features: DTS 2.0 surround, Clearcast mic, Ski Goggle headband | Works with: PS4, PC, Xbox One (wired only)

Quality wireless connection

Comfy design

Good sound quality

Doesn't do Xbox wireless

If you’re looking to go wireless for your Apex Legends headset, definitely pick the Steelseries Arctis 7. Steelseries is a big name in gaming peripherals, and the wireless tech it packs into the Arctis 7 is near flawless. Often with wireless connections you get artefacting and occasional (very brief) loss of audio, but during our tests the Arctis 7 proved a strong, solid performer with almost no audio break-up at all.

What’s more, the Arctis 7 has superb DTS surround sound, a retractable mic, and on-ear controls. Its design is unlike most other gaming headsets too, with a ski goggle headband style fit rather than the traditional over-head look. It’s a lovely piece of kit and not overly expensive either, sitting around the $150 / £130 mark. The only drawback is that you’d need a bluetooth converter to make the wireless work with Xbox One and, if you’re doing that, is it even worth having the Arctis 7? If you’re an Xbox One owner looking for great wireless, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 is the one for you.

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2

The best premium headset for Apex Legends

Wireless: No | Drivers: 50mm | Connections: USB, 3.5mm | Features: DTS 7.1 surround, TruSpeak mic, SuperAMP, Superhuman Hearing | Works with: PS4, PC, Xbox One

Fantastic surround sound

Very comfortable

Superhuman Hearing is perfect for AL

Quite expensive

How big is your budget? Because if you can afford it, the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 probably offers the best audio set-up for Apex Legends right now… but you have to pay for it. Clocking in at around the $250 / £230 mark, it is a premium, but what you get is wonderful. The headset itself is well made, and features super comfy ear-cushions that even have a special groove for wearers of glasses. While Turtle Beach boast about the cooling gel-infused earcups, it does get quite toasty around your head if you wear the Elite Pro 2 for too long. It’s not a big deal, and is one of the few flaws here. The detachable mic is good too...

But the sound is brilliant. While great on regular settings, providing rich and vibrant surround sound audio, this headset becomes almost a cheat for Apex Legends with its Superhuman Hearing enabled. This boosts those small noises in-game, like footsteps of approaching players, their reload noises, and distant gunfire, to tell you EXACTLY where they are and even what direction they’re heading in. This gives you an incredible in-game edge. The only real drawback with the audio is that it doesn’t perform quite as well with movies, TV, and dialogue in solo games. If you can afford it, this was made for games like Apex Legends.

Sennheiser GSP 600

6. Sennheiser GSP 600

A brilliant Apex Legends headset that performs with movies and TV too

Wireless: No | Drivers: 50mm | Connections: 3.5mm | Features: Noise cancelling, on-ear controls, noise-cancelling mic | Works with: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Superb, rich audio quality

Very comfy fit

Clear mic

Expensive

Ugly

We get it - you’re paying top dollar for a headset, and you want to use it for things other than Apex Legends. If you’re looking for an all-rounder that can perform for things like movies, TV, and other types of games, the Sennheiser GSP 600 is a strong, strong performer. This is a gaming headset made by a company with heritage in traditional audio, so the tech in here is brilliant - it has an unrivalled frequency response range, the noise cancelling is superior, and this headset can get seriously loud. It’s comfortable to wear, well-made, and the mic is top quality too. This is a headset made for serious gaming sessions, and is therefore perfect for Apex Legends.

There are two main issues here, however. The first is price - this comes in at roughly the same cost as the Elite Pro 2, and it isn’t quite as well tuned for Apex Legends (although, the difference is minimal). The second is the design. Great mic quality and noise cancelling comes at a design and aesthetic cost as this is one of the chunkiest gaming headsets out there. Not something you’d likely pair with a mobile phone for the daily commute, the GSP 600 is - whisper it - a bit ugly. But beastly looks shouldn’t deter you from experiencing such beautiful audio and extreme comfort, especially if money isn’t an issue.

