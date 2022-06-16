Amazon Prime adds 30 free games including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for Prime Day

Amazon has announced that Prime members will receive 30 free games leading up to Prime Day, including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.
From June 21 through July 13, 25 indie and retro games will be available to claim and keep through Prime. You've got SNK classics like Metal Slug 2 and The King of Fighters 2000, as well as well-regarded modern titles like HUE, The Darkside Detective, and Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams.
On Prime Day itself - July 12 - 13 - you'll be able to claim and keep Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as well as GRID Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Star Wars: Republic Commando.
You'll be able to grab them all via the Prime Gaming site (opens in new tab). Amazon has not detailed which platforms these games will be given out for, but past giveaways have typically been distributed on PC via the Amazon Games app - though EA-published titles are often given out through Origin codes.
Here's the full list of games to expect in the leadup to Prime Day:
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- The Crow’s Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Death Squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- HUE
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Manual Samuel
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year - 10 Pack
- Rain World
- Road Trip - 3 Pack
- Samurai Shodown II
- Serial Cleaner
And again, on Prime Day itself, you'll get:
- GRID Legends
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Need for Speed Heat
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
Don't miss any of the best free games if you're looking to play on a budget.