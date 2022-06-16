Amazon Prime adds 30 free games including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for Prime Day

Amazon has announced that Prime members will receive 30 free games leading up to Prime Day, including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

From June 21 through July 13, 25 indie and retro games will be available to claim and keep through Prime. You've got SNK classics like Metal Slug 2 and The King of Fighters 2000, as well as well-regarded modern titles like HUE, The Darkside Detective, and Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams.

On Prime Day itself - July 12 - 13 - you'll be able to claim and keep Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as well as GRID Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Star Wars: Republic Commando.

You'll be able to grab them all via the Prime Gaming site (opens in new tab). Amazon has not detailed which platforms these games will be given out for, but past giveaways have typically been distributed on PC via the Amazon Games app - though EA-published titles are often given out through Origin codes.

Here's the full list of games to expect in the leadup to Prime Day:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year - 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip - 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

And again, on Prime Day itself, you'll get:

GRID Legends

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Need for Speed Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Republic Commando

