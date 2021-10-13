4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals: what to expect

4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals are coming. And they are likely to be some of the hottest property in all of sales and deals land this year, given the increase in demand for perfect PS5 and Xbox Series X companions.

The HDMI 2.1 connection that the latest generations of television has started to offer is what makes a TV one of the best 4K 120Hz TVs. This connection has enough bandwidth to run 4K resolutions in all their glory at a super quick 120Hz, or frames per minute rate. This will unlock the true potential of the new-gen consoles and allow some games (a library that will grow over time) to run incredibly smoothly and beautifully. This technological advancement, as well as the other developments in TV panel tech, is what makes 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals incredibly enticing this year.

While contenders for the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X don't all have this spec at this moment in time - you can still get some absolute corkers that remain locked at the 60Hz refresh rate - this type of TV will soon become the default for the best gaming TVs. That's how important and defining a feature it is. Even the best QLED TVs and best OLED TVs will need that all-important HDMI 2.1 connection to truly embrace the technical step up to 4K @ 120Hz.

So, while the best gaming monitors are the gaming screens for PC players nowadays (though the best PS5 monitors and best Xbox Series X monitors are worth a look for console owners) 4K 120Hz TVs are as specialised as it gets for those looking for a gaming-focused display that is still just a TV, and the upcoming Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals are going to be the best place to snap up a banging offering this year.

But remember, there'll be loads of different types of deals on displays this year with some of the best coming in the Black Friday PS5 TV deals, as well as the broader Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.

When will 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals start? The big day of Friday, November 26 is closer than ever and this is the date you need to mark in your calendar. This is Black Friday itself and we think it will have the biggest and best cuts across 120Hz TVs. As always though, it's wise to be on the lookout from late October onwards, as retailers will always try and lengthen their deal periods to make early sales.

4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals: what we expect to see

What with a whole raft of brand new 120Hz-capable 4K TVs being released this year from all the big players, the upcoming Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals are probably the best chance ever to get one at a vastly discounted price. It will be some of these series' and models' first-ever sales season so we should see some historic low prices - and that's off panels that came out only a matter of months ago! We're looking at you: Samsung QN95A/QN90A, LG C1, and LG G1, Sony A90J...

This also bodes well for some of our favourite 4K 120Hz TVs from previous ranges and lines. The Samsung Q80T, for example, which sits at the top of our guide for these TVs given the enormous bang for buck value and performance it offers, is likely to come crashing down in price now that it's no longer the flagship model or range. We suspect this could be the same for LG's CX and BX lines, too. We would have no worries or hesitations in recommending any of these, and we could see some seriously low prices on those models.

Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals: what to expect

If you're looking to really get your eye in now, we've listed off some of the current best 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals. These will be a good reference point for next month's sales bonanza but might even highlight a deal worth capitalising on now. Our price-finding tech always finds the latest prices wherever you are and will update automatically.

