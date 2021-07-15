Assault Rifle Bravo Warzone changes in the Season 4 Reloaded update

You've probably seen Assault Rifle Bravo in the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded changes and wondered what it is. Especially as it's been nerfed, which is never a good thing. The recent Warzone Patch notes have a long list of changes for a range of weapons as part of the ongoing attempts to better balance the vast array of weapon that have grown as Black Ops added its roster to Modern Warfare's already ample Call of Duty: Warzone selection. Most of the changes name specific guns, which is easy to understand, but Assault Rifle Bravo is less clear. Unless you have an encyclopedic knowledge of Call of Duty's weapon codenames you probably won't know what that's referring to. So, let's explain...

Assault Rifle Bravo in Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

There are currently two Warzone Assault Rifle Bravo options in the game but the changes are only for the Modern Warfare (MW) gun, the FAL. The Cold War AK-47 is also an Assault Rifle Bravo but is subjected to different changes, which we'll get to in a moment. For the Assault Rifle Bravo (MW), which just refers to the FAL, the changes are as follows in the Season 4 reloaded update:

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 2.05 to 1.62

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1

So, as you can see there's a fairly hefty nerf to the headshot damage multiplier, which could change your game if you use the FAL's high semi auto single shot damage and relied on headshots to win. The small change to the upper torso multiplier on the other hand probably won't mean a great deal in the grand scheme of things.

As we mentioned earlier there's also, confusingly, a Cold War AK-47, which is also an Assault Rifle Bravo, but it's not a Modern Warfare gun and so has it's own set of changes:

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1

As you can see that gets a slightly smaller headshot damage multiplier nerf compared to the FAL, and now does slightly less damage as a result. As it's a full auto weapon it makes sense for that higher fire rate to do less damage.

And, finally, there's also a Modern Warfare AK-47, but that is designated Assault Rifle Hotel. So while it's technically an identical weapon to the Cold War version, the two games are very different and, in turn, create very different guns. (The differences between the Cold War and Modern Warfare MP5s is a great example there and there's a lot of discussion about the best Warzone MP5 builds between the two.)

For the Modern Warfare AK-47, there's only one change:

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1

It already has a headshot damage multiplayer of 1.6 which means all three guns are now more or less in the same territory for headshot and torso damage multipliers. The minimal variations there are, likely account for fluctuations in fire rate, damage range/fall off and so on.

