Animatronic Baby Yoda is here to win you over with wiggling ears and adorable babble

Yes, we all know that Baby Yoda is cute. But now it feels like Hasbro has declared war on our wallets - their new animatronic Baby Yoda doll is freakin' adorable. It's available to pre-order ahead of The Mandalorian season 2, and boasts motorized movements (including ears that wiggle) to go with 'series-inspired sounds'. It's almost like it waddled straight out of the Disney Plus series. The only thing missing is a space frog for it to eat.

This Baby Yoda animatronic (officially called 'The Child') is available to pre-order now on Amazon for $60 in the US and £59.99 in the UK. It arrives this December 15 for American readers and December 1 in the United Kingdom.

According to the Amazon listing it features sounds that are inspired by the series, including "giggles and babbles... and Force effects sounds." In addition, it offers motorized movements of its arms, head, eyes, and ears. And if you pat it on the head three times, it'll use "Force activation, in which the animatronic toy will raise its arm, close its eyes, and sigh, as if using the Force" (Luke would have learned to use the Force much faster if he'd simply patted his own head, it seems - what an amateur). Amusingly, this Baby Yoda can also take a 'Force Nap'. I could do with one of those.

There are plenty of other Baby Yoda collectibles that range from Funko Pops to plush toys, but this is the first that really captures what made us all fall in love with what marketers insist on calling The Child (sorry everyone, that's a losing battle). My question now is, where's my Baby Yoda Tamagotchi?

