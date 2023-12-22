New looks at The Boys season 4 and Fallout TV show appear in Prime Video's 2024 teaser trailer

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a teaser trailer for its 2024 slate – and it includes (brief) fresh looks at The Boys season 4 and the Fallout TV show.

Right at the end of the teaser, you can catch Homelander saying, "That's amazing." Though, judging by his expression, he thinks whatever it is is anything but. There's also a glimpse at Ella Purnell's Fallout character, named Lucy, holding a saw and saying, "Okey dokey," with what looks to be an attempt at keeping cheerful as she revs up the tool.

The trailer also shows off Reacher season 2 – which is already Prime Video's most watched show of the year, just a few days after it started streaming – Invincible season 2, the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring Road House, Donald Glover's Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and much more besides. Check it out above.

The Fallout TV show is arriving on April 12, 2024, and, intriguingly Bethesda director Todd Howard has revealed that everything in the series is canon. "We view what’s happening in the show as canon," he said earlier this year. "That's what's great, when someone else looks at your work and then translates it in some fashion."

As for The Boys season 4, that doesn't yet have a firm release date, but there is a teaser trailer which includes a particularly bloody Homelander. It also sounds like it'll be even wilder than previous seasons. "I would just like to add that I was in [post-production] today, working on a season 4 scene that miiiiiiight be the batshit craziest thing we've ever done? Like I truly can't believe we got away with it," showrunner Eric Kripke recently wrote on Twitter.

While you wait for Fallout and The Boys, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video to fill out your watchlist.