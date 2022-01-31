Save up to $428 on Alienware Aurora rigs in the gaming PC deals at Dell

You can currently save up to $428 on Alienware rigs in the gaming PC deals at Del, which lowers some already competitively-priced machines to more aggressive rates.

The largest discount of Dell's gaming PC deals is reserved for the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition, complete with a Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, and 512GB NVMe SSD, for just $1,371.99 (was $1,800). That's $428 off the sticker price. While RTX 3060 PCs are not uncommon at this rate, it's worth reiterating that rigs in this price range are normally running older CPUs, like the Ryzen 3000 line or Intel equivalents, whereas you're getting the stellar current-gen Ryzen 7 5800 here.

Also of note is an Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition configuration featuring a Ryzen 5 5600x CPU, RTX 2080 Super, and 512GB NVMe SSD for $1,599.99 (down from $1,960) - saving you $360. Although the RTX 2080 Super is a previous-generation Turing graphics card, as opposed to the more recent Ampere video cards, this GPU is still more than powerful enough to run the latest games in 4K, even outperforming the RTX 3060 Ti (the better version of the RTX 3060) in many areas.

Don't miss your chance to get one of the best gaming PCs at a great price today, as these Dell deals don't tend to hang around for too long.

Today's best Alienware gaming PC deals

Alienware Aurora R10 | $1,800 $1,371.99 at Dell

Save $428 - With a discount of well over $400, this Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen build becomes very aggressively priced for an RTX 3060 PC of this spec. You're also benefitting from one of the faster CPUs on the market and current-generation hardware here. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.



Alienware Aurora R10 | $1,960 $1,599.99 at Dell

Save $360 - While this Alienware Aurora R10 build is running a previous generation RTX GPU, the RTX 2080 Super is more powerful than the RTX 3060 in many respects, with this video card being the previous flagship to beat. This is a great deal for anyone wanting affordable 4K performance. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 2080 Super, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.



