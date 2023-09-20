Ahsoka may have just revealed who 'writes' the iconic Star Wars opening crawls

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… you know the rest. Thanks to Ahsoka, we might actually have an in-universe answer to the question no one thought to ask: who did write those Star Wars opening crawls? (Other than the movie’s writers, clever clogs).

In Ahsoka episode 6, the millennia-old droid Huyang not only reveals the extent of his knowledge, he also tips his hand to his storytelling style. He begins his three-part "History of the Galaxy" tale to Ahsoka by saying, "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away."

I – and others – independently arrived at the same conclusion: Huyang is the originator of all of those opening crawls that outline the premise of each mainline movie. The headcanon goes further, with it being possible that Huyang is potentially even retelling the story to others hundreds of years in the future. Honestly, it’s probably just a cute nod but, hey, these fun sorta silly things are fun to think about.

The History of the Galaxy is, in itself, a cheeky meta nod to the three Star Wars trilogies. Ahsoka even quips "[Part] One being the best, of course," a reference to the one Star Wars opinion that won't get you shouted at on the internet: the original trilogy is better than both the prequels and sequels.

