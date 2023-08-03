Adam Brody has revealed that he auditioned to play Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie – a role that ultimately went to Chris Pratt.

"I wanted that one," Brody told the Just for Variety podcast , but added that he agrees Pratt was a "better" fit. "He is bigger, stronger, but tonally, I really dug it." If he'd got the role, he would have starred alongside Zoe Saldaña's Gamora, Bradley Cooper's Rocket, Dave Bautista's Drax, Pom Klementieff's Mantis, Karen Gillan's Nebula, and Vin Diesel's Groot.

Like Pratt, Brody also found fame in a network TV series – he played Seth Cohen in all four seasons of The OC, while Pratt played Andy Dywer in seven seasons of Parks and Recreation – but it's Pratt's sitcom background and comic chops that make Star-Lord, and the Guardians' dynamic, what we've come to know and love.

Brody went on to star in another superhero series, though: the Shazam! movies. He played the adult, superhero version of Freddy Freeman, Billy Batson's best friend in both 2019's Shazam! and 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods. His other recent projects include the Hulu series Fleishman is in Trouble and movies like Promising Young Woman and Ready or Not.

