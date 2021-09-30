PS5 restocks confirmed at GameStop today - here's where

PS5 restocks have been promising recently, especially from some of the bigger retailers. It's now been confirmed that GameStop will host an in-store PS5 restock event today at 202 locations across the US from 8am ET.

First announced earlier in the week by TechRadar, Texas, New York, and Atlanta can expect to find PS5 restocks in the form of the standalone disc version, and bundles, at very limited availabilities, depending on where you're based.

Of those aforementioned states, you can expect to find PS5 restocks at 63 New York locations, 61 Atlanta stores, and 78 Texas sites, so it's definitely worth the trip out to your local branch should you have a GameStop near you, or can make the drive out to a store that does. Fortunately, you don't have to take a shot in the dark, as the full list of in-store locations is below.

We would generally advise turning up to any stores near you as early as you possibly can because if you roll up to your local GameStop store at eight in the morning, you're likely to be met with long lines and crushing disappointment.

If you happen to be unlikely today at getting yourself a PS5 restock, then we would generally always advise checking Amazon, as the world's largest online retailer tends to play by its own rules with console stock drops.

Previous PS5 restock locations

(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

PS5 restock: buying advice

Turn up early: Depending on the GameStop location and state, where some stores open at 8am and some could be earlier, we advise making a trip out as early as you possibly can; no one wants to wait in line for, potentially, hours just to leave emptyhanded.

Bundles: It's been confirmed that GameStop will have the standalone disc edition of the PS5 console as well as the system packed in with some of the best PS5 games and best PS5 accessories - such as the best PS5 headset. Due to how competitive things are going to get once people start piling in, our advice is to have your sights locked to a bundle instead as they have a lower chance of selling out quite as quickly.

Payment information: It may sound hyperbolic, but seconds really are will make a difference given how packed previous in-store PS5 restock events have been in the past. Having your debit/credit card in your hand ready when you go in is the best way to cut down on any wasted time.

GameStop PS5 restock locations by state

Here's the full list of where you can hope to find PS5 restocks by state (thanks to TechRadar).

GameStop - New York PS5 restocks

Store name: Staten Island Mall

Staten Island Mall Store address: 2655 Richmond Ave, Space T-109, Staten Island, NY, 10314



2655 Richmond Ave, Space T-109, Staten Island, NY, 10314 Store name: St. George's Crossing

St. George's Crossing Store address: 869 ST GEORGES AVE, Woodbridge, NJ, 7095



869 ST GEORGES AVE, Woodbridge, NJ, 7095 Store name: Myrtle Ave/Ridgewood

Myrtle Ave/Ridgewood Store address: 57-20 MYRTLE AVE, Ridgewood, NY, 11385



57-20 MYRTLE AVE, Ridgewood, NY, 11385 Store name: Fresh Meadows

Fresh Meadows Store address: 6116 188th Street, STE 25, Fresh Meadows, NY, 11365



6116 188th Street, STE 25, Fresh Meadows, NY, 11365 Store name: Steinway Street

Steinway Street Store address: 31-58 Steinway ST, Astoria, NY, 11103



31-58 Steinway ST, Astoria, NY, 11103 Store name: South Cove Plaza

South Cove Plaza Store address: 205 LEFANTE WAY, Bayonne, NJ, 7002



205 LEFANTE WAY, Bayonne, NJ, 7002 Store name: Hylan Plaza S/C

Hylan Plaza S/C Store address: 2660 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY, 10306



2660 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY, 10306 Store name: Clocktower Plaza

Clocktower Plaza Store address: 9110 ATLANTIC AVE, OZONE PARK, NY, 11416



9110 ATLANTIC AVE, OZONE PARK, NY, 11416 Store name: Tower Square S/C

Tower Square S/C Store address: 5106 B Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY, 11377



5106 B Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY, 11377 Store name: Bensonhurst CBD

Bensonhurst CBD Store address: 6713 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11204



6713 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11204 Store name: Georgetown S/C

Georgetown S/C Store address: 2155 Ralph Avenue, #B, Brooklyn, NY, 11234



2155 Ralph Avenue, #B, Brooklyn, NY, 11234 Store name: Queens Center Adjacent

Queens Center Adjacent Store address: 90-15 QUEENS BLVD, STE 1105, ELMHURST, NY, 11373



90-15 QUEENS BLVD, STE 1105, ELMHURST, NY, 11373 Store name: Jackson Heights

Jackson Heights Store address: 3729 82ND ST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY, 11372



3729 82ND ST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY, 11372 Store name: Aviation Plaza

Aviation Plaza Store address: 695 W. EDGAR ROAD, LINDEN, NJ, 7036



695 W. EDGAR ROAD, LINDEN, NJ, 7036 Store name: Jamaica/Jamaica Avenue

Jamaica/Jamaica Avenue Store address: 163-08 Jamaica Avenue, JAMAICA, NY, 11432



163-08 Jamaica Avenue, JAMAICA, NY, 11432 Store name: Bay Terrace S/C

Bay Terrace S/C Store address: 211-41 26TH AVE, Bayside, NY, 11360



211-41 26TH AVE, Bayside, NY, 11360 Store name: Bensonhurst CBD

Bensonhurst CBD Store address: 2141 86TH ST, Brooklyn, NY, 11214



2141 86TH ST, Brooklyn, NY, 11214 Store name: Flatbush CBD

Flatbush CBD Store address: 1556 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11210



1556 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11210 Store name: Forest Promenade

Forest Promenade Store address: 1756 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY, 10303



1756 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY, 10303 Store name: Broadway Bayonne

Broadway Bayonne Store address: 487 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ, 7002



487 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ, 7002 Store name: Pitkin Avenue

Pitkin Avenue Store address: 1622 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11212



1622 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11212 Store name: Convery Plaza

Convery Plaza Store address: 365 Convery Blvd, Perth Amboy, NJ, 8861



365 Convery Blvd, Perth Amboy, NJ, 8861 Store name: Liberty Ave

Liberty Ave Store address: 1155 Liberty Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11208



1155 Liberty Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11208 Store name: Junction Blvd

Junction Blvd Store address: 37-10 Junction Blvd, Corona, NY, 11368



37-10 Junction Blvd, Corona, NY, 11368 Store name: Gateway Center

Gateway Center Store address: 470 Gateway Dr, Unit 4, Brooklyn, NY, 11239



470 Gateway Dr, Unit 4, Brooklyn, NY, 11239 Store name: Eastern Parkway

Eastern Parkway Store address: 1110 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY, 11213



1110 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY, 11213 Store name: Smith Haven Mall

Smith Haven Mall Store address: 128 Smith Haven Mall, Space #H-12, Lake Grove, NY, 11755



128 Smith Haven Mall, Space #H-12, Lake Grove, NY, 11755 Store name: Sunrise Bend Center

Sunrise Bend Center Store address: 6150 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY, 11758



6150 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY, 11758 Store name: Sunrise Hwy/Bayshore

Sunrise Hwy/Bayshore Store address: 1675 Sunrise Highway., Bayshore, NY, 11706



1675 Sunrise Highway., Bayshore, NY, 11706 Store name: Cherry Valley Avenue Shopping Center

Cherry Valley Avenue Shopping Center Store address: 466 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead, NY, 11552



466 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead, NY, 11552 Store name: Fordham Road

Fordham Road Store address: 2485 Grand Councourse, Bronx, NY, 10468



2485 Grand Councourse, Bronx, NY, 10468 Store name: Westchester

Westchester Store address: 418 WESTCHESTER AVE, Bronx, NY, 10455 list



418 WESTCHESTER AVE, Bronx, NY, 10455 list Store name: Harlem

Harlem Store address: 251 W 125TH ST, STE 5, New York, NY, 10027



251 W 125TH ST, STE 5, New York, NY, 10027 Store name: Court Street

Court Street Store address: 115 Court St, Brooklyn, NY, 11201



115 Court St, Brooklyn, NY, 11201 Store name: Green Acres Mall

Green Acres Mall Store address: Green Acres Mall, 1120 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream, NY, 11581



Green Acres Mall, 1120 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream, NY, 11581 Store name: Southport S/C

Southport S/C Store address: 999-07 Montauk Hwy, Shirley, NY, 11967



999-07 Montauk Hwy, Shirley, NY, 11967 Store name: The Hub

The Hub Store address: 166 Fulton Avenue, Hempstead, NY, 11550



166 Fulton Avenue, Hempstead, NY, 11550 Store name: Mayfair Shopping Center

Mayfair Shopping Center Store address: 70 Jericho Turnpike, Space 14, Commack, NY, 11725



70 Jericho Turnpike, Space 14, Commack, NY, 11725 Store name: Parkchester CBD

Parkchester CBD Store address: 1449 Metropolitan Ave, Suite C-5, Bronx, NY, 10462



1449 Metropolitan Ave, Suite C-5, Bronx, NY, 10462 Store name: King Kullen

King Kullen Store address: 215 W MERRICK RD, Valley Stream, NY, 11580



215 W MERRICK RD, Valley Stream, NY, 11580 Store name: Jerome Avenue

Jerome Avenue Store address: 3455 Jerome Ave, Bronx, NY, 10467



3455 Jerome Ave, Bronx, NY, 10467 Store name: New Horizons S/C

New Horizons S/C Store address: 46 Horizon Plaza, Suite B160A, Bronx, NY, 10460



46 Horizon Plaza, Suite B160A, Bronx, NY, 10460 Store name: Nassau Mall

Nassau Mall Store address: 3513 Hempstead Turnpike., Levittown, NY, 11756



3513 Hempstead Turnpike., Levittown, NY, 11756 Store name: Centereach Mall

Centereach Mall Store address: 201 Centereach Mall, Centereach, NY, 11720



201 Centereach Mall, Centereach, NY, 11720 Store name: Lake Success

Lake Success Store address: 1542 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY, 11040



1542 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY, 11040 Store name: Atlantic Terminal

Atlantic Terminal Store address: 139 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11217



139 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11217 Store name: Westchester S/C

Westchester S/C Store address: 1030 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, NY, 10459



1030 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, NY, 10459 Store name: Fulton Street 545

Fulton Street 545 Store address: 465 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11201



465 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11201 Store name: Rockville Centre

Rockville Centre Store address: 311 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre, NY, 11570



311 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre, NY, 11570 Store name: Graham Avenue

Graham Avenue Store address: 34 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11206



34 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11206 Store name: Kohl's Plaza

Kohl's Plaza Store address: 346 Route 25A, Suite 70, Rocky Point, NY, 11778



346 Route 25A, Suite 70, Rocky Point, NY, 11778 Store name: West Babylon Shopping Center

West Babylon Shopping Center Store address: 82 Route 109, West Babylon, NY, 11704



82 Route 109, West Babylon, NY, 11704 Store name: Roosevelt Field

Roosevelt Field Store address: 630 OLD COUNTRY RD, STE 1071B, GARDEN CITY, NY, 11530



630 OLD COUNTRY RD, STE 1071B, GARDEN CITY, NY, 11530 Store name: Broadway Mall

Broadway Mall Store address: 653 BROADWAY MALL, HICKSVILLE, NY, 11801



653 BROADWAY MALL, HICKSVILLE, NY, 11801 Store name: Oceanside Plaza

Oceanside Plaza Store address: 3163 LONG BEACH RD, OCEANSIDE, NY, 11572



3163 LONG BEACH RD, OCEANSIDE, NY, 11572 Store name: Westchester Square

Westchester Square Store address: 2744 E. Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY, 10461



2744 E. Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY, 10461 Store name: Sunset Plaza

Sunset Plaza Store address: 1204 Deer Park Ave, North Babylon, NY, 11703



1204 Deer Park Ave, North Babylon, NY, 11703 Store name: Gateway Center @ Bronx Terminal

Gateway Center @ Bronx Terminal Store address: 660 GATEWAY CENTER BLVD, Bronx, NY, 10451



660 GATEWAY CENTER BLVD, Bronx, NY, 10451 Store name: Sunrise Highway S/C

Sunrise Highway S/C Store address: 2200 SUNRISE HWY, Merrick, NY, 11566



2200 SUNRISE HWY, Merrick, NY, 11566 Store name: 32 E 14th Street

32 E 14th Street Store address: 32 E 14th ST, New York, NY, 10003



32 E 14th ST, New York, NY, 10003 Store name: Roanoke Plaza

Roanoke Plaza Store address: 1080 Old Country Rd, Riverhead, NY, 11901



1080 Old Country Rd, Riverhead, NY, 11901 Store name: Gateway Center

Gateway Center Store address: 499 Sunrise Hwy, Unit 53, Patchogue, NY, 11772



499 Sunrise Hwy, Unit 53, Patchogue, NY, 11772 Store name: Selden Plaza

Selden Plaza Store address: 277 Middle Country Rd, Selden, NY, 11784



277 Middle Country Rd, Selden, NY, 11784 Store name: Five Towns S/C

Five Towns S/C Store address: 25301 Rockaway Blvd, Rosedale, NY, 11422



25301 Rockaway Blvd, Rosedale, NY, 11422 Store name: 165 East 116th St

165 East 116th St Store address: 165 East 116th St, New York, NY, 10029



165 East 116th St, New York, NY, 10029 Store name: 5406 5th Avenue

5406 5th Avenue Store address: 5406 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11220



5406 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11220 Store name: Knickerbocker Ave

Knickerbocker Ave Store address: 368 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11237



368 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11237 Store name: Third Ave

Third Ave Store address: 1909 3rd Avenue, New York, NY, 10029



1909 3rd Avenue, New York, NY, 10029 Store name: 33rd and Broadway*

33rd and Broadway* Store address: couldn't be verified

GameStop - Atlanta PS5 restocks

Store name: Southlake Pavillion

Southlake Pavillion Store address: 1845 Mt. Zion Road, Morrow, GA, 30260

1845 Mt. Zion Road, Morrow, GA, 30260 Store name: East West Commons

East West Commons Store address: 1757 E W CONNECTOR, Ste 475, Austell, GA, 30106

1757 E W CONNECTOR, Ste 475, Austell, GA, 30106 Store name: Mall of Georgia Crossing

Mall of Georgia Crossing Store address: 3385 Woodward Crossing Blvd, STE 370, Buford, GA, 30519

3385 Woodward Crossing Blvd, STE 370, Buford, GA, 30519 Store name: Douglasville Pavilion

Douglasville Pavilion Store address: 2860 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville, GA, 30135

2860 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville, GA, 30135 Store name: Fayetteville Pavilion

Fayetteville Pavilion Store address: 141 Fayetteville Pavilion, Fayetteville, GA, 30214

141 Fayetteville Pavilion, Fayetteville, GA, 30214 Store name: Cumberland Mall

Cumberland Mall Store address: 1309 Cumberland Mall, CUMBERLAND MALL, Atlanta, GA, 30339

1309 Cumberland Mall, CUMBERLAND MALL, Atlanta, GA, 30339 Store name: Lenox Square

Lenox Square Store address: 3393 PEACHTREE RD NE, STE 2027, Atlanta, GA, 30326

3393 PEACHTREE RD NE, STE 2027, Atlanta, GA, 30326 Store name: Woodstock Square

Woodstock Square Store address: 180 Woodstock Square Ave, Ste #940, Woodstock, GA, 30189

180 Woodstock Square Ave, Ste #940, Woodstock, GA, 30189 Store name: Beaver Ruin

Beaver Ruin Store address: 4155 Lawrenceville Hwy, Suite 7, Lilburn, GA, 30047

4155 Lawrenceville Hwy, Suite 7, Lilburn, GA, 30047 Store name: Conyers Plaza

Conyers Plaza Store address: 1360 Dogwood Drive, Suite 107, Conyers, GA, 30013

1360 Dogwood Drive, Suite 107, Conyers, GA, 30013 Store name: Camp Creek

Camp Creek Store address: 3662 Marketplace Blvd., East Point, GA, 30344

3662 Marketplace Blvd., East Point, GA, 30344 Store name: Center Stage @ Winder

Center Stage @ Winder Store address: 444 Atlanta Hwy NW, Suite 800, Winder, GA, 30680

444 Atlanta Hwy NW, Suite 800, Winder, GA, 30680 Store name: McDonough Square

McDonough Square Store address: 1144 HIGHWAY 20 81, McDonough, GA, 30253

1144 HIGHWAY 20 81, McDonough, GA, 30253 Store name: Wal-Mart S/C

Wal-Mart S/C Store address: 697 Davis Rd., Suite 1600, Stockbridge, GA, 30281

697 Davis Rd., Suite 1600, Stockbridge, GA, 30281 Store name: Target S/C

Target S/C Store address: 3061 Atlanta Highway, Tenant C, Athens, GA, 30606

3061 Atlanta Highway, Tenant C, Athens, GA, 30606 Store name: Loganville S/C

Loganville S/C Store address: 4211 ATLANTA HWY, STE 200, Loganville, GA, 30052

4211 ATLANTA HWY, STE 200, Loganville, GA, 30052 Store name: Shops of Riverdale

Shops of Riverdale Store address: 7024 HIGHWAY 85, Riverdale, GA, 30274

7024 HIGHWAY 85, Riverdale, GA, 30274 Store name: Gwinnett S/C

Gwinnett S/C Store address: 2615 Pleasant Hill RD, STE 200, Duluth, GA, 30096

2615 Pleasant Hill RD, STE 200, Duluth, GA, 30096 Store name: Lawrenceville Commons

Lawrenceville Commons Store address: 65 Lawrencevill-Suwanne Rd., Ste 13, Lawrenceville, GA, 30044

65 Lawrencevill-Suwanne Rd., Ste 13, Lawrenceville, GA, 30044 Store name: Union City SWM

Union City SWM Store address: 4731 Jonesboro Road, Suite 180, Union City, GA, 30291

4731 Jonesboro Road, Suite 180, Union City, GA, 30291 Store name: Kennesaw S/C

Kennesaw S/C Store address: 2769 Chastain Meadows Pkwy, STE 10, Marietta, GA, 30066

2769 Chastain Meadows Pkwy, STE 10, Marietta, GA, 30066 Store name: Gallery @ South Dekalb

Gallery @ South Dekalb Store address: 2801 Candler Road, Space 22B, Decatur, GA, 30034

2801 Candler Road, Space 22B, Decatur, GA, 30034 Store name: Stone Mountain Festival

Stone Mountain Festival Store address: 1 825 Rockbridge Rd., Ste 3 - 16B2, Stone Mountain, GA, 30087

825 Rockbridge Rd., Ste 3 - 16B2, Stone Mountain, GA, 30087 Store name: Hudson Bridge Crossing

Hudson Bridge Crossing Store address: 1542 HUDSON BRIDGE RD, Stockbridge, GA, 30281

1542 HUDSON BRIDGE RD, Stockbridge, GA, 30281 Store name: Howell Mill

Howell Mill Store address: 1801 HOWELL MILL RD NW, STE 550, Atlanta, GA, 30318

1801 HOWELL MILL RD NW, STE 550, Atlanta, GA, 30318 Store name: Marietta Trade Center

Marietta Trade Center Store address: 180 COBB PKWY N, C-1A, Marietta, GA, 30060

180 COBB PKWY N, C-1A, Marietta, GA, 30060 Store name: Town Center At Cobb

Town Center At Cobb Store address: 400 ERNEST BARRETT PARKWAY, STE 270, KENNESAW, GA, 30144

400 ERNEST BARRETT PARKWAY, STE 270, KENNESAW, GA, 30144 Store name: North Point Mall

North Point Mall Store address: 1198 NORTH POINT CIRCLE, ALPHARETTA, GA, 30022

1198 NORTH POINT CIRCLE, ALPHARETTA, GA, 30022 Store name: Perimeter Mall

Perimeter Mall Store address: 4400 ASHFORD DUNWOODY RD., SP 1690, Atlanta, GA, 30346

4400 ASHFORD DUNWOODY RD., SP 1690, Atlanta, GA, 30346 Store name: Discover Mills

Discover Mills Store address: 5900 SUGARLOAF PARKWAY, SPACE 167, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, 30043

5900 SUGARLOAF PARKWAY, SPACE 167, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, 30043 Store name: Mall Of Georgia

Mall Of Georgia Store address: 3333 Buford Drive, Suite 1015, Buford, GA, 30519

3333 Buford Drive, Suite 1015, Buford, GA, 30519 Store name: N. Georgia Premium Outlet

N. Georgia Premium Outlet Store address: 800 HWY 400 ST S, STE 943, DAWSONVILLE, GA, 30534

800 HWY 400 ST S, STE 943, DAWSONVILLE, GA, 30534 Store name: Henry Town Center

Henry Town Center Store address: 1806 JONESBORO ROAD, SPACE 645, MCDONOUGH, GA, 30253

1806 JONESBORO ROAD, SPACE 645, MCDONOUGH, GA, 30253 Store name: Panola Centre

Panola Centre Store address: 3054 PANOLA RD, STE B, LITHONIA, GA, 30038

3054 PANOLA RD, STE B, LITHONIA, GA, 30038 Store name: Forum On Peachtree Pkwy

Forum On Peachtree Pkwy Store address: 5165 PEACHTREE PARKWAY, SUITE 620, NORCROSS, GA, 30092

5165 PEACHTREE PARKWAY, SUITE 620, NORCROSS, GA, 30092 Store name: Hiram Pavilion

Hiram Pavilion Store address: 5218 JIMMY LEE SMITH PKWY, STE 109, HIRAM, GA, 30141

5218 JIMMY LEE SMITH PKWY, STE 109, HIRAM, GA, 30141 Store name: Lawrenceville Crossings

Lawrenceville Crossings Store address: 722 COLLINS HILL RD, STE E, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, 30046

722 COLLINS HILL RD, STE E, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, 30046 Store name: The Avenue West Cobb

The Avenue West Cobb Store address: 3625 DALLAS HWY SW, STE 750, MARIETTA, GA, 30064

3625 DALLAS HWY SW, STE 750, MARIETTA, GA, 30064 Store name: Cofer Crossing

Cofer Crossing Store address: 4363 Lawrenceville Highway Suite A, TUCKER, GA, 30084

4363 Lawrenceville Highway Suite A, TUCKER, GA, 30084 Store name: Johns Creek Village

Johns Creek Village Store address: 11720 MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, STE 166, DULUTH, GA, 30097

11720 MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, STE 166, DULUTH, GA, 30097 Store name: Providence Square

Providence Square Store address: 4101 ROSWELL RD, STE 901, MARIETTA, GA, 30062

4101 ROSWELL RD, STE 901, MARIETTA, GA, 30062 Store name: Pharrs Village

Pharrs Village Store address: 1830 SCENIC HWY N, STE 130, SNELLVILLE, GA, 30078

1830 SCENIC HWY N, STE 130, SNELLVILLE, GA, 30078 Store name: Edgewood Retail District

Edgewood Retail District Store address: 1250 CAROLINE ST NE, STE 100, ATLANTA, GA, 30307

1250 CAROLINE ST NE, STE 100, ATLANTA, GA, 30307 Store name: Centre At Lovejoy

Centre At Lovejoy Store address: 11367 TARA BLVD, HAMPTON, GA, 30228

11367 TARA BLVD, HAMPTON, GA, 30228 Store name: Cumming Marketplace

Cumming Marketplace Store address: 1060 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA, 30041

1060 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA, 30041 Store name: Shoppes at Trickum

Shoppes at Trickum Store address: 12186 Highway 92, Suite 105, Woodstock, GA, 30188

12186 Highway 92, Suite 105, Woodstock, GA, 30188 Store name: Chamblee Village

Chamblee Village Store address: 1841 Chamblee Tucker RD, Ste 3A, Chamblee, GA, 30341

1841 Chamblee Tucker RD, Ste 3A, Chamblee, GA, 30341 Store name: Canton Marketplace

Canton Marketplace Store address: 1810 Cumming Hwy, Shops H Ste 1320, Canton, GA, 30114

1810 Cumming Hwy, Shops H Ste 1320, Canton, GA, 30114 Store name: Acworth Station

Acworth Station Store address: 3345 Cobb Parkway, Space 3, Acworth, GA, 30101

3345 Cobb Parkway, Space 3, Acworth, GA, 30101 Store name: Stonebridge Village

Stonebridge Village Store address: 5857 Spout Springs Road, Suite 303, Flowery Branch, GA, 30542

5857 Spout Springs Road, Suite 303, Flowery Branch, GA, 30542 Store name: Athens East Marketplace

Athens East Marketplace Store address: 4375 LEXINGTON RD, Athens, GA, 30605

4375 LEXINGTON RD, Athens, GA, 30605 Store name: SWM Mansell Shops

SWM Mansell Shops Store address: 976 MANSELL RD., STE B, Roswell, GA, 30076

976 MANSELL RD., STE B, Roswell, GA, 30076 Store name: SWM Covington S/C

SWM Covington S/C Store address: 10333 Industrial Blvd NE, Covington, GA, 30014

10333 Industrial Blvd NE, Covington, GA, 30014 Store name: Lakeshore Station

Lakeshore Station Store address: 350 Shallowford Rd, Ste A, Gainesville, GA, 30504

350 Shallowford Rd, Ste A, Gainesville, GA, 30504 Store name: Toco Hills Promenade

Toco Hills Promenade Store address: 2955 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA, 30329

2955 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA, 30329 Store name: Shoppes @ Banks Crossing

Shoppes @ Banks Crossing Store address: 350 Banks Crossing Drive, Commerce, GA, 30529

GameStop - Texas PS5 restocks

Store name: Hulen Mall

Hulen Mall Store address: 4800 S HULEN ST, STE 2715, Fort Worth, TX, 76132

4800 S HULEN ST, STE 2715, Fort Worth, TX, 76132 Store name: Trinity Valley

Trinity Valley Store address: 2626 N JOSEY LN, STE 108, Carrollton, TX, 75007

2626 N JOSEY LN, STE 108, Carrollton, TX, 75007 Store name: Kroger Plaza

Kroger Plaza Store address: 503 N GALLOWAY AVE, Mesquite, TX, 75149

503 N GALLOWAY AVE, Mesquite, TX, 75149 Store name: Plaza Del Sol

Plaza Del Sol Store address: 909 E IRVING BLVD, Irving, TX, 75060

909 E IRVING BLVD, Irving, TX, 75060 Store name: Twin Creeks Village

Twin Creeks Village Store address: 816 W MCDERMOTT DR, Allen, TX, 75013

816 W MCDERMOTT DR, Allen, TX, 75013 Store name: The Parks @ Arlington

The Parks @ Arlington Store address: 3811 S Cooper St, Ste 2400, Arlington, TX, 76015

3811 S Cooper St, Ste 2400, Arlington, TX, 76015 Store name: Steiger Crossing

Steiger Crossing Store address: 2791 Ridge RD, Rockwall, TX, 75032

2791 Ridge RD, Rockwall, TX, 75032 Store name: Lennox Center

Lennox Center Store address: 2160 N COIT RD, Ste 150, Richardson, TX, 75080

2160 N COIT RD, Ste 150, Richardson, TX, 75080 Store name: Arbrook Oaks Shopping Center

Arbrook Oaks Shopping Center Store address: 3810 S Cooper St, STE 110, Arlington, TX, 76015

3810 S Cooper St, STE 110, Arlington, TX, 76015 Store name: OakridgePlaza

OakridgePlaza Store address: 3112 N JUPITER RD, STE 308, Garland, TX, 75044

3112 N JUPITER RD, STE 308, Garland, TX, 75044 Store name: OakridgePlaza

OakridgePlaza Store address: 3112 N JUPITER RD, STE 308, Garland, TX, 75044

3112 N JUPITER RD, STE 308, Garland, TX, 75044 Store name: White Rock Marketplace

White Rock Marketplace Store address: 11255 Garland Rd, Suite 1340, Dallas, TX, 75218

11255 Garland Rd, Suite 1340, Dallas, TX, 75218 Store name: C/o Barnes & Noble

C/o Barnes & Noble Store address: 2201 Preston Road Suite E, C/O Barnes & Noble, Plano, TX, 75093

2201 Preston Road Suite E, C/O Barnes & Noble, Plano, TX, 75093 Store name: Shops at North East Mall

Shops at North East Mall Store address: 1420 W PIPELINE RD, Hurst, TX, 76053

1420 W PIPELINE RD, Hurst, TX, 76053 Store name: Caruth Haven Place

Caruth Haven Place Store address: 6109 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, 75206

6109 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, 75206 Store name: Buckingham Place

Buckingham Place Store address: 1332 S. Plano Road, Suite 630, Richardson, TX, 75081

1332 S. Plano Road, Suite 630, Richardson, TX, 75081 Store name: Grande Center Irving

Grande Center Irving Store address: 2664 N BELT LINE RD, Irving, TX, 75062

2664 N BELT LINE RD, Irving, TX, 75062 Store name: Brooks Crossing

Brooks Crossing Store address: 6245 RUFE SNOW DR, STE 200, Watauga, TX, 76148

6245 RUFE SNOW DR, STE 200, Watauga, TX, 76148 Store name: Wynnewood Village

Wynnewood Village Store address: 1073 Wynnewood Village SHP CTR, Dallas, TX, 75224

1073 Wynnewood Village SHP CTR, Dallas, TX, 75224 Store name: Watauga Town Crossing

Watauga Town Crossing Store address: 8004 Denton Hwy, Space #124, Watauga, TX, 76148

8004 Denton Hwy, Space #124, Watauga, TX, 76148 Store name: Alta Mesa & McCart S/C

Alta Mesa & McCart S/C Store address: 3504 Alta Mesa Blvd, STE 108, Fort Worth, TX, 76133

3504 Alta Mesa Blvd, STE 108, Fort Worth, TX, 76133 Store name: Ridgewood Village

Ridgewood Village Store address: 2930 S 1ST ST, STE 800, Garland, TX, 75041

2930 S 1ST ST, STE 800, Garland, TX, 75041 Store name: Heritage Town Center

Heritage Town Center Store address: 1301 W Glade RD, STE 164, Euless, TX, 76039

1301 W Glade RD, STE 164, Euless, TX, 76039 Store name: Town East Mall

Town East Mall Store address: 2050 Town East Mall, Mesquite, TX, 75150

2050 Town East Mall, Mesquite, TX, 75150 Store name: Lake Air Court

Lake Air Court Store address: 1428 Wooded Acres, Suite 204, Waco, TX, 76710

1428 Wooded Acres, Suite 204, Waco, TX, 76710 Store name: Terrell Corner

Terrell Corner Store address: 1888 W. Moore Avenue, Terrell, TX, 75160

1888 W. Moore Avenue, Terrell, TX, 75160 Store name: Lake Worth Center

Lake Worth Center Store address: 6306 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth, TX, 76135

6306 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth, TX, 76135 Store name: High Park

High Park Store address: 2540 E. Arkansas Lane, Suite 106, Arlington, TX, 76014

2540 E. Arkansas Lane, Suite 106, Arlington, TX, 76014 Store name: Parker Crossing

Parker Crossing Store address: 1120 E PARKER RD, Plano, TX, 75074

1120 E PARKER RD, Plano, TX, 75074 Store name: Buckner Marketplace

Buckner Marketplace Store address: 2943 S BUCKNER BLVD, STE 205, Dallas, TX, 75227

2943 S BUCKNER BLVD, STE 205, Dallas, TX, 75227 Store name: Webb Chapel Marketplace

Webb Chapel Marketplace Store address: 3450 Webb Chapel Extension, Dallas, TX, 75220

3450 Webb Chapel Extension, Dallas, TX, 75220 Store name: Frankford Crossing

Frankford Crossing Store address: 18352 Dallas Parkway, Suite 144, Dallas, TX, 75287

18352 Dallas Parkway, Suite 144, Dallas, TX, 75287 Store name: Weatherford Commons

Weatherford Commons Store address: 1936 S. Main Street, Weatherford, TX, 76086

1936 S. Main Street, Weatherford, TX, 76086 Store name: Corsicana Marketplace

Corsicana Marketplace Store address: 3811 West Highway 31, Suite #102, Corsicana, TX, 75110

3811 West Highway 31, Suite #102, Corsicana, TX, 75110 Store name: Vinson Place

Vinson Place Store address: 403 E. Hwy 377, Granbury, TX, 76048

403 E. Hwy 377, Granbury, TX, 76048 Store name: Ennis S/C

Ennis S/C Store address: 1012 E. Ennis Ave, Ennis, TX, 75119

1012 E. Ennis Ave, Ennis, TX, 75119 Store name: Pinnacle Park S/C

Pinnacle Park S/C Store address: 1515 N Cockrell Hill Rd, STE 101, Dallas, TX, 75211

1515 N Cockrell Hill Rd, STE 101, Dallas, TX, 75211 Store name: Roanoke Crossing

Roanoke Crossing Store address: 1224 N Hwy 377, STE 107, Roanoke, TX, 76262

1224 N Hwy 377, STE 107, Roanoke, TX, 76262 Store name: Wheatland Plaza

Wheatland Plaza Store address: 3215 KIRNWOOD DR, STE 103, Dallas, TX, 75237

3215 KIRNWOOD DR, STE 103, Dallas, TX, 75237 Store name: Collins S/C

Collins S/C Store address: 1081 N COLLINS ST, Arlington, TX, 76011

1081 N COLLINS ST, Arlington, TX, 76011 Store name: Mansfield Crossing

Mansfield Crossing Store address: 1301 E DEBBIE LN, STE 101, Mansfield, TX, 76063

1301 E DEBBIE LN, STE 101, Mansfield, TX, 76063 Store name: Shops of Cleburne

Shops of Cleburne Store address: 1608 W HENDERSON ST, Cleburne, TX, 76033

1608 W HENDERSON ST, Cleburne, TX, 76033 Store name: North Beach and Tarrant S/C

North Beach and Tarrant S/C Store address: 8533 N BEACH ST, Keller, TX, 76244

8533 N BEACH ST, Keller, TX, 76244 Store name: Beach Street Commons

Beach Street Commons Store address: 3869 Maurice Avenue, Suite 109, Haltom City, TX, 76111

3869 Maurice Avenue, Suite 109, Haltom City, TX, 76111 Store name: Waxahachie Retail Center

Waxahachie Retail Center Store address: N 1035 HWY 77, Suite 800, Waxahachie, TX, 75165

N 1035 HWY 77, Suite 800, Waxahachie, TX, 75165 Store name: Shafer Plaza

Shafer Plaza Store address: 1001 SW Wilshire Blvd., Suite H, Burleson, TX, 76028

1001 SW Wilshire Blvd., Suite H, Burleson, TX, 76028 Store name: Firewheel Town Center

Firewheel Town Center Store address: 355 Coneflower Drive, Garland, TX, 75040

355 Coneflower Drive, Garland, TX, 75040 Store name: Lancaster Corners

Lancaster Corners Store address: 404 N I-35, STE 134, Lancaster, TX, 75146

404 N I-35, STE 134, Lancaster, TX, 75146 Store name: Hawk's Creek

Hawk's Creek Store address: 562 Alta Mere DR, Fort Worth, TX, 76114

562 Alta Mere DR, Fort Worth, TX, 76114 Store name: Cross Pointe S/C

Cross Pointe S/C Store address: 1453 N Saginaw Blvd, STE 125, Saginaw, TX, 76179

1453 N Saginaw Blvd, STE 125, Saginaw, TX, 76179 Store name: Midlothian Crossing

Midlothian Crossing Store address: 151 Walton Way, Midlothian, TX, 76065

151 Walton Way, Midlothian, TX, 76065 Store name: Ross Henderson S/C

Ross Henderson S/C Store address: 5334 Ross Ave, STE 350, Dallas, TX, 75206

5334 Ross Ave, STE 350, Dallas, TX, 75206 Store name: Grapevine Mills

Grapevine Mills Store address: 3000 GRAPEVINE MILLS PKWY, STE 501, GRAPEVINE, TX, 76051

3000 GRAPEVINE MILLS PKWY, STE 501, GRAPEVINE, TX, 76051 Store name: Gateway Station

Gateway Station Store address: 1169 N BURLESON BLVD, STE 101, BURLESON, TX, 76028

1169 N BURLESON BLVD, STE 101, BURLESON, TX, 76028 Store name: Gateway Station

Gateway Station Store address: 1169 N BURLESON BLVD, STE 101, BURLESON, TX, 76028

1169 N BURLESON BLVD, STE 101, BURLESON, TX, 76028 Store name: Highlands Of Flower Mound

Highlands Of Flower Mound Store address: 6161 LONG PRAIRIE RD, STE 120, FLOWER MOUND, TX, 75028

6161 LONG PRAIRIE RD, STE 120, FLOWER MOUND, TX, 75028 Store name: Buckner Commons

Buckner Commons Store address: 9208 E R L THORNTON FWY, STE 205 B, DALLAS, TX, 75228

9208 E R L THORNTON FWY, STE 205 B, DALLAS, TX, 75228 Store name: Broadway Corners S/c

Broadway Corners S/c Store address: 5949 BROADWAY BLVD, STE 130, GARLAND, TX, 75043

5949 BROADWAY BLVD, STE 130, GARLAND, TX, 75043 Store name: Grand Prairie Plaza

Grand Prairie Plaza Store address: 2205 W INTERSTATE 20, STE 300, GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, 75052

2205 W INTERSTATE 20, STE 300, GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, 75052 Store name: Mansfield Towne Crossing

Mansfield Towne Crossing Store address: 1811 HIGHWAY 287 N, STE 104, MANSFIELD, TX, 76063

1811 HIGHWAY 287 N, STE 104, MANSFIELD, TX, 76063 Store name: Central Texas Marketplace

Central Texas Marketplace Store address: 2448 W LOOP 340, STE 29, WACO, TX, 76711

2448 W LOOP 340, STE 29, WACO, TX, 76711 Store name: Rowlett Corners

Rowlett Corners Store address: 5401 KENWOOD DR, ROWLETT, TX, 75089

5401 KENWOOD DR, ROWLETT, TX, 75089 Store name: Clifford Retail

Clifford Retail Store address: 301 CLIFFORD CENTER DR, Fort Worth, TX, 76108

301 CLIFFORD CENTER DR, Fort Worth, TX, 76108 Store name: Mustang Crossing

Mustang Crossing Store address: 351 FM 548, STE 104, Forney, TX, 75126

351 FM 548, STE 104, Forney, TX, 75126 Store name: Stephenville S/C

Stephenville S/C Store address: 2811 W. Washington St., Suite T-4, Stephenville, TX, 76401

2811 W. Washington St., Suite T-4, Stephenville, TX, 76401 Store name: La Gran Plaza

La Gran Plaza Store address: 4200 S. Freeway, Suite 1013, Fort Worth, TX, 76115

4200 S. Freeway, Suite 1013, Fort Worth, TX, 76115 Store name: Uptown Village

Uptown Village Store address: 305 W FM 1382, Suite 615, Cedar Hill, TX, 75104

305 W FM 1382, Suite 615, Cedar Hill, TX, 75104 Store name: Little School Road Shops

Little School Road Shops Store address: 1245 N LITTLE SCHOOL RD, ARLINGTON, TX, 76017

1245 N LITTLE SCHOOL RD, ARLINGTON, TX, 76017 Store name: Shops of Southlake

Shops of Southlake Store address: 1251 E SOUTHLAKE BLVD, SPC 351, Southlake, TX, 76092

1251 E SOUTHLAKE BLVD, SPC 351, Southlake, TX, 76092 Store name: Shops of Southlake

Shops of Southlake Store address: 1251 E SOUTHLAKE BLVD, SPC 351, Southlake, TX, 76092

1251 E SOUTHLAKE BLVD, SPC 351, Southlake, TX, 76092 Store name: Sierra Vista S/C

Sierra Vista S/C Store address: 3434 W. Illinois Ave., Suite 116, Dallas, TX, 75211

3434 W. Illinois Ave., Suite 116, Dallas, TX, 75211 Store name: Seagoville Corners

Seagoville Corners Store address: 410 N Highway 175 Suite 202, Seagoville, TX, 75159

410 N Highway 175 Suite 202, Seagoville, TX, 75159 Store name: SWM Renaissance Square

SWM Renaissance Square Store address: 2912 E Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX, 76110

2912 E Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX, 76110 Store name: Lake June Plaza

Lake June Plaza Store address: 12209 Lake June Rd, Suite 400, Balch Springs, TX, 75180

12209 Lake June Rd, Suite 400, Balch Springs, TX, 75180 Store name: Glen Oaks Crossing

Glen Oaks Crossing Store address: 4787 Vistawood, Suite 120, Dallas, TX, 75224

4787 Vistawood, Suite 120, Dallas, TX, 75224 Store name: Timber Creek Crossing

Timber Creek Crossing Store address: 6176 Retail Road Suite 300, Dallas, TX, 75231

6176 Retail Road Suite 300, Dallas, TX, 75231 Store name: Interstate 35

Interstate 35 Store address: 1517 N I 35 E, Bellmead, TX, 76705

1517 N I 35 E, Bellmead, TX, 76705 Store name: South Hulen Street

South Hulen Street Store address: 5900 South Hulen, Fort Worth, TX, 76132

5900 South Hulen, Fort Worth, TX, 76132 Store name: Timber Ridge

Timber Ridge Store address: 222 E FM 544, Suite 206, Murphy, TX, 75094

Make the most of your new PS5 with the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as the best PS5 monitor. And if you're unsuccessful at GameStop, then hopefully there will be stock available in the Black Friday PS5 deals and Cyber Monday PS5 deals.