Your D&D party could be official Lego minifigures soon

If the internet rumor-mill is to be believed, we're getting official Lego D&D minifigure packs later this year.

Basically, you should be able to replace heroes and villains of the best tabletop RPGs with little brick people before 2024 is out. According to reliable leaker Falcon Bricks, Lego D&D minifigures should be turning up as of September via individual blind bags. Reddit's Clay_Bricks (another leaker that's often on the money) is reporting the same thing. Both name the adventurers and characters who are going to feature in the range, including iconic baddie Strahd Von Zarovich and a mindflayer.

We've listed everything that's included below, with a slash whenever there's disagreement over what a minifigure will be. Either way, Clay_Bricks notes in their Reddit post's comment section that none of the minifigs' bodies are going to show skin (apart from the birdfolk aarakocra, anyway). That means you can easily swap heads or accessories out if you want to use them for something else, or combine them with some of the best Lego sets. The Lego Lion Knights' Castle, perhaps? In much the same way, most seem to come with feminine and masculine heads.

What's more, each minifigure will cost $4.99. If previous sets are anything to go by, I'd guess at the UK price being £3.49.

Mindflayer + Intellect Devourer

Strahd + sword + goblet + rat

Tasha the With Queen + cauldron + book

Szass Tam + skull

The Lady of Pain + cube

Tiefling Sorcerer + pseudodragon

Dragonborn Paladin + shield + mace

Aarakocra Ranger + bow + dog

Dwarf Barbarian + war axe + torch

Githyanki Warlock + 'Eye Staff' + knife

Halfling Druid + bird + staff

Halfling/half-elf Bard + lute + sword

Some of the most famous class and species combinations are included here (dragonborn Paladin, anyone?), as are memorable foes from Dungeons and Dragons books. Strahd is often held up as one of the franchise's best antagonists, for example, while Szass Tam has been causing adventurers trouble for decades. He even jumped to the silver screen with an appearance in the recent D&D movie.

Tasha and the Lady of Pain are equally interesting additions. The former is behind the 'Tasha's Hideous Laughter' spell, while the latter is the face of the Planescape setting.

There's one major omission here, of course – Vecna. He's practically D&D royalty, so the fact he's not included would imply a second wave with even more characters and adventurer options. We can but hope, anyway; now that the Medieval Town Square has been unveiled, my dream of having a full Lego D&D setup is one step closer…

In other D&D Lego news, there's talk about the Ideas set that was greenlit a while back hitting shelves soon. Clay_Bricks notes in a post that it's due this April, will feature 3,745 pieces, and should cost around $359.99. (Thanks, Brick Fanatics.)

