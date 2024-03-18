If this Lego D&D leak is anything to go by, the set is a must-have

There's been plenty of excitement building around the historic collaboration between Lego and D&D, and this Lego Dungeons & Dragons leak is only further building hype.



Over the roleplaying game's 50-year run, players have been able to play through exciting adventures across some of the best D&D books. Part of what makes these experiences so memorable is the characters and creatures that inhabit the world.

With that in mind, Lego needs to tap into these beloved references in order to capture the magic of the iconic TTRPG. Thankfully, if these leaks from Instagram user Pick-A-Penguin are to be believed, Lego have achieved exactly that.

(Image credit: Pickapeguin)

The leaked images show box art for a 3,745 piece set inspired by the Lego Ideas winner 'Dragon's Keep: Journey's End',



The set's base is a modular structure consisting of a tavern, a tower, and a garden area: all of which can be separated and displayed separately. However, the real star of this show is the large red dragon figure, which looms over the building breathing fire.

By the looks of it, the set will also feature an entire party worth of Lego mini-figures including a dragonborn bard, a dwarf cleric, an elf wizard, a half-orc rogue, a halfling fighter and a human in some pretty non-descript-looking clothing. Perhaps that last one is meant to be merchant or NPC that'll deliver a quest to your band of adventurers.

(Image credit: Pickapenguin)

Alongside these adventurers, there are host of creatures (both friendly and otherwise) like an owlbear, a displacer beast, a beholder, a gelatinous cube, and a small army of skeletons. Hidden under the bridge are a group of suspiciously humanoid mushrooms, which I'm really hoping are some cute little myconids. I love those funky fungi.

While we can't fully verify the leaks' accuracy, a couple of details help strengthen these claims. For one, the silhouettes of the mini figures in the official Lego teaser image align suspiciously well with those of the figures in the leak.

If the final product is anything akin to what we've seen here, it could be a real contender for being one of the best Lego sets. We won't have to wait too long to find out more; all will be revealed March 19.

You might be saving up for this massive D&D Lego set but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself in the meantime. Check out this month's best Lego deals. Or if you want to getting to running your our games of Dungeons & Dragons, check out our top 5 tips for new DMs.