My dream of having a full Lego D&D setup is one step closer thanks to this new set

A new Lego Medieval Town Square is on the way, and it's giving me real D&D vibes.

Following a long absence, the old 'medieval' range seems to be in the grips of a comeback. Arguably one of the best Lego sets, the Lego Lion Knights' Castle, turned plenty of heads when it launched last year, and a Viking Village followed soon after. Now they're being joined by a Lego Medieval Town Square complete with a tavern, market stalls, and workshop that really wouldn't look out of place in a D&D game. There's even that old chestnut of environmental storytelling via wanted posters, bandits, and a tax collector's hidden stash. Those are side-quests if ever I saw them.

The Lego Medieval Town Square will be available for $229.99 at Lego (or £199.99 in the UK) from March. You can find more info about it below, but in the meantime, I'm just going to daydream about how my vision of a fully-Lego D&D session is slowly becoming more viable…

Lego Medieval Town Square

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $229.99 / £199.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 3,304 Minifigures 6 Product number 10332 Release date March 4, 2024 (March 1 for Lego Insiders)

This new Lego set may have just been announced, but it's actually a revision of an older kit – the Lego Medieval Market Village from 2009. While they look similar at a glance and feature some of the same ideas, this updated version is much more dynamic in construction. Rather than being uniform frontages decked out in the Tudor style, each building is built at a different height and in different styles for more visual interest. And even though there's a similar amount going on in both, the 2024 redo seems to have more hidden details that tell a story. (A bit like Lego Rivendell, which was crammed with them.)

According to a BrickFantatics interview with senior designer Henrik Rubin Saaby, the Lego Medieval Town Square is also compatible – and made to tie in – with the Lion Knights' Castle. They note, "from day one, I wanted it to be the town either in the castle or next to the castle… That’s also why we have some of the castle built in here, and the same guard and so on. So it was my personal [feeling] that it should belong to 10305 Lion Knights’ Castle so you could expand your universe."

From day one, I wanted it to be the town either in the castle or next to the castle Henrik Rubin Saaby, Lego senior designer

While it won't attach to the castle itself, it can sit in or around it as an add-on. According to Saaby, "it’s meant to be a single model."

With more Medieval kits popping up recently, I've got my fingers crossed that it's a resurgence for the brand... and plenty more will be on the way. Seeing as a Lego D&D set has already been confirmed, fantasy is definitely 'in' right now.

The Lego Medieval Town Square will become available on March 1 for Lego Insiders, and will go on sale for everyone else this March 4.

