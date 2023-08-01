The best new Lego sets August 2023 - from Spider-Man: No Way Home to Yavin 4

When it comes to new Lego sets, it doesn't rain - it pours. We've got literally dozens of new kits hitting shelves this week from Star Wars, Marvel, Sonic, and beyond, so we've rounded up the most enticing options here.

Leading the charge would be the Yavin 4 Rebel Base from the original Star Wars trilogy. Weighing in at $169.99 from Lego (or £149.99 if we're talking UK money), it recreates the iconic pyramid ruin alongside a Y-Wing bomber and minifigures of Luke, Han, Leia, and Chewie from the award ceremony at the end of the film. Following close behind is the Spider-Man Final Battle from No Way Home, available now for $109.99 from Lego (or £94.99 if you're based in the UK). This throws together Peter One, Two, and Three in a fight against Electro and Green Goblin atop the Statue of Liberty's head. Doc Ock, Ned, MJ, and Doctor Strange are also included (sorry to anyone who was hoping to see Sandman and the Lizard as minifigs), so it's probably won the prize for 'most characters' in terms of these new Lego sets.

Naturally, these are just the tip of the Lego brick iceberg. To save you a bit of time, we've broken down the highlights for you below. Seeing as some of these have been highly anticipated for a long time, it feels like there's a good chance they'll be contenders for our list of the best Lego sets…

New Lego sets - Star Wars

Editor's choice Yavin 4 Rebel Base | $169.99 at Lego / £149.99 at Lego UK

This is one of those kits that was rumored for a long, long time ahead of its reveal, so seeing it here at last feels a bit strange. Fortunately, it's just as impressive as we hoped it'd be. Comprised of 1,066 pieces, it recreates the iconic location with a command center, ceremonial stage, and that little watchpost where the Rebel guard logs incoming ships with something that looks awfully like a barcode scanner. Loads of minifigures are featured too (including Luke and Han in their medal ceremony best), not to mention a Y-Wing.

New Lego sets - Marvel

Editor's choice Spider-Man Final Battle | $109.99 at Lego / £94.99 at Lego UK

The inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men in No Way Home was such a secret for such a long time that seeing them openly advertised here, even in Lego form, feels scandalous. This 900-piece kit recreates that final clash atop the Statue of Liberty's head (sans Lizard and with only the hand of Sandman, but hey ho), and it has an impressive roster of nine minifigures. That includes all three Peters, MJ, Ned, Green Goblin, Electro, and Doctor Strange.

New Lego sets - Mario

Editor's choice Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride | $109.99 at Lego / £94.99 at Lego UK

The new Donkey Kong set is all good and well, but we've got a special place in our hearts for the Mine Cart kit. These rollercoaster sections were always some of the most memorable bits from the DK series, so seeing it recreated here (complete with Diddy and Funky Kong) gets our vote as the best new Lego set from the Mario range.

Donkey Kong's Tree House: $59.99 / £57.99

Dixie Kong's Jungle Jam: $26.99 / £20.99

Dry Bowser Castle Battle: $109.99 / £94.99

Picnic at Mario's House: $37.99 / £31.99

Rambi the Rhino: $10.99 / £8.99

New Lego sets - Sonic

Editor's choice Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge | $99.99 at Lego / £94.99 at Lego UK

We've had Sonic in the Green Hill Zone before, but this one stands out for a very different reason - it actually allows the blue hedgehog to zoom across the area like he does in the video games. Sure, it's via a big ol' hamster ball, but the ideas is a lot of fun. Getting Eggman, Amy, and some iconic foes is just the icing on the cake.

Amy's Animal Island Rescue: $49.99 / $46.99

Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge: $34.99 / £24.99

Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane: $39.99 / £37.99

