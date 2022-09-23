You can snap up a Razer gaming accessory bundle for only $40 today

If you're looking to save big while still getting all the accessories you need for your gaming rig, Walmart's latest deal on the Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle is the one you need. The collection is normally $79 but it's currently $40 (opens in new tab) for a plethora of items.

The bundle includes the Razer Cynosa Lite keyboard (worth $25.97), Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset (worth $48.99), the Razer Gigantus V2 mouse mat (worth $22.34) and the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse (worth $19.99). That's over $115 worth of accessories if you bought them all separately. In particular, solely buying the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset is more expensive than picking up the bundle. It's the ideal pack to pick up if you've just acquired your first gaming rig or you're looking to upgrade in one go without having to pay a lot.

Buying the bundle saves the need to track down the best gaming keyboard or best gaming mouse for your budget, while also snagging you a PC gaming headset at the same time. Think of it as a time saver as well as money saver.

It might feel like you're buying entry level Razer equipment but the Razer BlackShark V2 hits the top spot in our look at the best Razer headsets. The keyboard and mouse may be lower spec but the Razer Cynosa Lite still offers gaming-grade keys along with on-the-fly macro recording and RGB lighting. The Razer Deathadder Essential has a 6,400 DPI optical sensor and an ergonomic design to ensure you're comfy while you play. Ultimately, $40 is more commonly the kind of price you'd pay for one device.

(opens in new tab) Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle | $79 $40 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $39 - Cheaper than buying the BlackShark V2 X gaming headset alone, you get a good entry-level mouse, well-designed keyboard, and a mouse mat for only $40. Great value for anyone on a budget.



More of today's best gaming keyboard and mouse deals

If you're looking for just one device or even seeking out more Razer gear, there are some great cheap gaming mouse and cheap gaming keyboard deals around. See below for our highlights.

While you're getting the most from your money, a cheap gaming monitor might be just what you have in mind. The best cheap gaming PC deals will hook you up with a bargain too, or you can even check out the gaming laptop deals we've spotted recently.