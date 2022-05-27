You can get the Stranger Things Hellfire Club t-shirt for yourself, and it's awesome

Look, we don't care if it's nerdy - the Hawkins High Hellfire Club t-shirt from the new season of Stranger Things is freakin' awesome. A surprisingly well-designed bit of merch that's cooler than anything we could have come up with as teenagers; it's the perfect mascot for the gang's new D&D group. As luck would have it, you can actually get this tee for yourself (which is perfect if you're hopping into the best Dungeons and Dragons books this weekend).

There are a couple of different versions on offer, so you have plenty to choose from. Want the basic Hellfire Club tee? Amazon's selling it in a variety of sizes for $22.99 (opens in new tab) (or £17.99 (opens in new tab) for our UK readers). Meanwhile, those who'd prefer the screen-accurate version can either grab a Raglan shirt from Hot Topic for a reduced $18.83 (opens in new tab), or as a standard t-shirt from EMP for £23.99 (opens in new tab) if you're based in the UK.

No matter which option you go for, this is a great bit of Stranger Things merch because it's not too showy about its connection to the TV show - many will completely miss the reference, but fans should recognize and appreciate it right away.

