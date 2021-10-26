You can already save $30 on the new AirPods Pro ahead of Black Friday

Amazon is offering some surprisingly early AirPods deals to celebrate the launch of the new AirPods Pros, and what better way to celebrate than with some surprisingly early AirPods deals from Amazon. These buds were only released this week, but you can already save $29 on them, bringing that $249.99 MSRP down to $219.99.

Of course, we're all looking to Black Friday AirPods deals at this time of year. However, we rarely see Apple devices taking such significant price drops so soon after launch. It took the previous model seven months to hit a $30 discount, though it should be noted that this is more of an incremental upgrade and not a whole new generation.

The only difference on the new AirPods Pros is the MagSafe charging features. That's a nice quality of life upgrade for many already in Apple's ecosystem, but if you're looking to spend as little as possible, there are cheaper AirPods deals out there.

The previous version is available at Amazon for $197.99. However, there is a caveat here that we've seen these buds going for far less cash in recent weeks - down to $169.99 sometimes. We'd only recommend going for these if you really need a set of earbuds right now, otherwise, November will likely offer up some better discounts for you.

Save $30 - They may have only just left the gate but the new Pro earbuds are seeing an early discount in Amazon's latest AirPods deals. Just remember that the only real difference with them is that MagSafe charging capability, however.

If you're after the second or third generation earbuds, you'll find AirPods deals with much cheaper prices right now. We're also seeing discounts on the luxury Max model as well. All the best sales from around the web are listed below.

