Where is Yellowjackets this week? When is season 2 episode 6 airing?

New episodes of Yellowjackets season 2 have been airing on a weekly basis since the premiere arrived on our screens this April. However, if you're logging into Paramount Plus this Friday for episode 6, you won't find any new exploits of Misty, Nat, Shauna, and Taissa. Showtime viewers in the US will find the same thing at 9pm ET on Sunday, too. Don't worry, though – the season hasn't ended just yet (how could it, after last week's cliffhanger final scene in the wilderness?), and it's just taking a short break.

Why is there no new episode of Yellowjackets this week?

Well, there's no word from Showtime or Paramount as to why there's a two-week break between episode 5 and episode 6. However, with nine episodes in total in the season and five already released, we're now at the halfway point, so we'd guess that this could just be a mid-season break.

After this, it's back to business as usual, with new episodes airing every week until the finale drops on May 26.

When will Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 air?

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 will be released on Friday, May 5 on Paramount Plus in both the US and the UK before being broadcast on Showtime in the US on Sunday, May 7 – so exactly two weeks after episode 5.

