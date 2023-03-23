Yellowjackets season 2 release schedule: When does episode 1 air on Showtime and Paramount Plus?

Yellowjackets season 2 is about to explode onto our screens, reuniting us with our favorite group of possible cannibals and plane crash survivors, as well as their future selves 25 years later.

Cast members Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Christina Ricci return as the adult versions of the high school soccer team who got stuck in the Canadian wilderness, and there are a few new faces joining them this season, too, including Elijah Wood. While the season is still shrouded in mystery, one thing's for sure – the past is going to catch up with them sooner or later.

Make sure you never miss an episode of Yellowjackets season 2 with our handy release schedule, outlining exactly when and where you can catch each new episode as soon as it airs.

When is Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1 releasing on Showtime and Paramount Plus?

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1 reaches Paramount Plus on Friday, March 24 at 12am PT/3am ET/7am GMT. US viewers can also catch the episode on terrestrial TV – it will air on Sunday, March 26 at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Showtime.

It's possible to watch Yellowjackets season 2 on Paramount Plus in a number of countries around the world. However, in some places, you may find yourself geo-blocked from doing so, but a VPN helps you to get around that obstacle.

So, if you're an Australian traveling away from home looking to watch Yellowjackets season 2, for example, you can get a VPN to set your location to Australia and then watch on Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world. We rate ExpressVPN as the best for streaming.

How many episodes of Yellowjackets season 2 are there?

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1 – Friends, Romans, Countrymen – March 24

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 – Edible Complex – March 31

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 – Digestif – April 7

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 – Old Wounds – April 14

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5 – Two Truths and a Lie – April 21

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 – TBA – May 5

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7 – TBA – May 12

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 – TBA – May 19

