Yellowjackets showrunner reveals bonus episode is coming

Yellowjackets season 2 wrapped up last week – except, well, it looks like it didn't. A "bonus episode" is on the way, according to showrunner Ashley Lyle. Rumors of an extra installment have been floating around the internet for a while, as season 2 was one episode shorter than season 1, but nothing has been confirmed until now.

"There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don’t want y’all to lose sleep thinking it’s tonight," Lyle tweeted in response to a fan who said they were staying up late in case a new episode dropped at midnight on Friday, the usual Yellowjackets release time on Paramount Plus.

Another reason why fans have been confident that Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 wasn't the end of the second season is because of a piece of casting information that has yet to come to fruition – Jason Ritter, the real-life husband of Shauna actor Melanie Lynskey, was revealed to be joining the season in a guest role back in December 2022. However, he didn't appear in any of the season's nine episodes, but a behind-the-scenes photo shows that he definitely made it to set.

Ritter's role was never revealed, but fans have speculated that he could portray a previously unseen character on the show – the man who lived in the cabin where the plane crash survivors take shelter once winter arrives in the wilderness. When the girls first stumble across the long-abandoned cabin, they find the corpse of a man in a rocking chair, but other than that – and the mysterious symbol carved into the building – we don't know anything about who he is or what he was doing there. Other than the fact that things evidently don't end well for him, of course.

So, could a flashback episode be on the cards? And could we get a better idea of what, exactly, is haunting the girls through a glimpse of its previous victim? While we wait for the bonus episode to arrive on Paramount Plus and Showtime, check out our guide on what's to come in Yellowjackets season 3.