Yellowjackets season 2: cast, plot, and release date

Yellowjackets season 2 is officially in the works – filming on the latest installment of the series recently kicked off in Canada, and several new cast members have been announced, too. Season 1 wrapped up with things looking bleak for the plane crash survivors in 1996 – they're still stuck in the wilderness, and winter is fast approaching. Meanwhile, in 2021, the events of the '90s are still hanging heavy over everyone's heads.

While there isn't a lot of official information out there about what's to come for Shauna, Taissa, and the rest of the gang, a couple of clues have been dropped from set. Plus, the casting information gives us an idea of where the plot may be headed, and we have plenty of our own theories besides.

So, without further ado, strap in for our complete guide to Yellowjackets season 2 – including the newly announced release date and when we might be able to expect a trailer, as well as everything else that's been confirmed about the next installment of the Emmy-nominated show.

Yellowjackets season 2 is set to arrive on Showtime and Paramount Plus on March 24, 2023.

Filming is currently underway in Canada after starting in late August 2022. An announcement from the official Yellowjackets Twitter account revealed that Daisy von Scherler Mayer is directing episode 1 (she also directed season 1, episode 9).

Yellowjackets season 2 trailer: when can we expect one?

The first full-length trailer for Yellowjackets season 1 was released in August 2021, three months before the series premiere. If season 2 follows the same timeframe, we may be able to expect a trailer for season 2 very soon ahead of its March 2023 premiere.

Yellowjackets season 2 cast

Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton will return as teenagers Shauna, Taissa, Natalie, Misty, Van, and Lottie. The 1996 timeline will also see the return of Steven Krueger as assistant coach Ben.

Meanwhile, Melanie Lynskey (Shauna), Tawny Cypress (Taissa), Juliette Lewis (Natalie), and Christina Ricci (Misty) return as their adult counterparts. Season 2 will also see the addition of Servant star Lauren Ambrose as the adult version of Van and Obi-Wan Kenobi and Our Flag Means Death actor Simone Kessell as the adult version of Lottie.

Another new addition to the cast is Elijah Wood, who will play Walter, a dedicated citizen detective who we can assume will be joining forces – or coming up against – Misty.

Yellowjackets season 2 plot

Season 1 ended with Natalie being kidnapped by a mysterious group – meaning she missed the voicemail from her friend Suzie informing her that it was Lottie who emptied Travis' bank account after his death. As an adult version of Lottie has now been cast, we can expect her to play a big part going forward. It's a possibility that she even has something to do with Natalie's kidnapping.

The photo (opens in new tab) announcing the start of filming contained a clapper board with "Time: present" written on it, implying that the scene was in the 2021 timeline. However, the background behind the board looks like the cabin where the girls set up camp in 1996 – could the adult Yellowjackets go back to where it all started in season 2? And could this be where Natalie is being taken to?

Elsewhere in 2021, Taissa wins the state senate election, while her wife Simone (Rukiya Bernard) finds a hidden shrine in their basement containing the decapitated head of their dog, their son's doll, and a human heart. What is Taissa up to? And is it linked to Lottie? We're hoping we find out in season 2. Meanwhile, Shauna will be dealing with the repercussions of killing Adam (Peter Gadiot) at the end of season 1 after she wrongly believes that he is blackmailing her.

As for the girls in 1996, Shauna is still pregnant, but we know that in 2021 she only has one child, a teenage daughter, and living out in the wilderness with no medical care it seems unlikely she will carry the pregnancy to full term. Plus, winter is coming.

"This is a whole new ball game," Kreuger told TV Insider (opens in new tab). "We are going into the wintertime when the season ends with that first snowfall. This season will cover the winter months. It’s going to get dire out there with little food and the challenge of staying warm and alive. A good general overall birdseye view of the second season is it feels like producers loved we were the crazy show on TV and want to take that and double down. If you thought season 1 was crazy, just buckle your seatbelts for season 2. It doesn’t let up."

