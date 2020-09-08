Xbox Series X release date and price leaked

The Xbox Series X release date and price have been leaked, with Xbox's next-generation console reportedly due to launch on November 10, 2020, with a price of $499.

The information comes via Windows Central sources, which claims that the Xbox Series X will launch for $499, with a $35 per month Xbox All Access financing option.

The Xbox Series X, along with the newly – and officially – announced Xbox Series S, will arrive on November 10. Interestingly, Xbox has now confirmed the Xbox Series S is real and will retail for $299, which matches up with the leaks. But, it has not yet confirmed the release date, which does suggest this November 10 has a grain of truth to it.

Microsoft has already confirmed that the Xbox Series X will launch in November, but hadn't yet narrowed it down to a specific date.

There's no mention of any staggered worldwide launch for the Xbox Series X, which contrasts with the latest rumour for the PS5, which comes via official info for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date.

But, it's definitely looking likely that Microsoft is ramping up for a big event this month. As part of the official announcement for the Xbox Series S, Microsoft stated:

"Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise."

That ominous soon definitely adds fuel to existing rumours that there is an Xbox event scheduled for later this month. Original rumours suggested it would be on September 9, but seeing as that is *checks calendar* tomorrow, I doubt that's actually true.

So we'll just have to wait and see until we can get those details officially.

Until then, why not check out the upcoming Xbox Series X games confirmed so far?