Microsoft insists its Xbox handheld is a "breakthrough moment," but it kind of sounds like an ROG Ally with an Xbox sticker and Game Pass to me: "It looks like an Xbox, it feels like an Xbox, it plays like an Xbox"

Xbox has officially lifted the lid on its upcoming handheld system, and despite the company's ardent messaging to the contrary, it kind of looks a lot like an Xbox-branded Asus ROG Ally.

I mean, it's literally called the ROG Xbox Ally, and there's a more powerful variant, the ROG Xbox Ally X, keeping in theme with the Xbox Series X branding.

According to the newly revealed specs, it's pretty darn similar from that perspective as well, despite the Xbox versions having newer chips and faster SSDs. That, unfortunately, will likely see a higher entry price than the existing ROG Allies, which already retail at $650 for a 2023 512GB model.

Still, in a "behind the scenes" video feature for the newly announced devices, various Xbox representatives brand the new handhelds as something uniquely Xbox. "This is a breakthrough moment," says Carl Ledbetter of Microsoft's Device Design Team.

"For me, it feels like holding an Xbox," says program manager Casey Bates.

Indeed, this isn't literally just a re-branded Asus device; it does have a new design apparently intended to replicate the feel of holding an Xbox controller, with "contoured grips created with player comfort in mind," according to a breakdown from Xbox Wire. It also has a dedicated Xbox button like the one in the middle of the Xbox controller, as well as handheld-optimized Game Bar and Xbox app.

Even so, I'm a little surprised that Microsoft opted to align itself so closely with an existing handheld for what was long-rumored to be a completely original Xbox device.

"You pick it up, it looks like an Xbox, it feels like an Xbox, it plays like an Xbox," insists Microsoft Game Studios creative director Ken Lobb.

In fairness, it's a little early to make any real judgments on the Xbox Ally, and with no official price attached, we can't possibly know if it'll deliver on the "great value" promise Xbox is making right now. But I've heard companies talk up great value on new devices before, and it's often followed by a premium price.

