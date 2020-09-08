Popular

The Xbox Series S has been officially revealed, and it's $299

Xbox Series S price and design confirmed in surprise reveal from Microsoft

The Xbox Series S, Microsoft's long rumoured, all-digital alternative to its upcoming next-gen console the Xbox Series X, has just been officially revealed following a leak of the system's price and release date. 

The news was unveiled by Microsoft in a surprise tweet describing the Xbox Series S (previously codenamed Lockhart) as "next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever", which also confirmed the console's price ($299) and design. 

The design of the Xbox Series S – a cheaper, slimmer alternative to the upcoming Xbox Series X – appears to feature a giant vent on its side, and more closely resembles its predecessor, the Xbox One S, than Microsoft's other next-gen system.

Previous leaks have suggested the console will be an all-digital system, and runs at a lower resolution than the Xbox Series X, but can still play upcoming Xbox Series X games like Halo Infinite and Fable 4, in addition to hundreds of others via backwards compatibility. 

The tweet promised to share more news about the system "soon", though it's unclear when that would be, as Microsoft has already stated its Tokyo Game Show event later this month won't feature any next-gen news whatsoever. 

The official RRP of the Xbox Series S does, however, give us a better idea of the Xbox Series X price, which will clearly be somewhere above the $299 mark. Here's hoping Microsoft has more details to share within the next few weeks.

