The DC community don't know what to believe about Wonder Woman 3 anymore, and we don't blame them

No one really knows what's going on with Wonder Woman 3, and it has the DC community in turmoil.

Gal Gadot has said she is developing a third movie with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and recently again claimed that a threequel was going ahead with her in the starring role. "I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they told me, and I’m quoting: 'You're in the best hands," she commented. "'We're going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman – you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell."

But, a report from Variety soon broke indicating that no Wonder Woman movie is in development, and the only related project Gunn and Safran have plans for at the moment is the Paradise Lost prequel show headed to Max.

Naturally, the conflicting reports are generating plenty of discussion. "What exactly is going on at DC??" asks one person , speaking for us all, really.

"I recommend we all wait until next year to start speculating on who or what is on. I expect some clarification to come post Aquaman 2," says another fan – Aquaman 2 is slated for release this December.

"Such a confusing start to something that was supposed to be a hard reboot... It's hard being a DC enthusiast these days," is another person's verdict .

"I mean this was pretty obvious to me," says another person . "Gunn hasn't announced a Wonder Woman project and it makes the most sense to recast Superman and Batman first and Wonder Woman later."

"Really weird choice if Variety is accurate that there isn't even a rebooted WW movie," points out someone else .

This isn't the first time the DCU has given us whiplash, either – who can forget Henry Cavill announcing his Superman return and then, a blink of an eye later, announcing his departure?

