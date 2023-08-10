Update:

A new report pours cold water all over the idea of a Wonder Woman 3 happening any time soon.

Per Variety, despite Gadot claiming she was assured by James Gunn of a sequel, there are reportedly no such plans in place at the moment. Variety, citing sources familiar with the situation, reports that a third Wonder Woman movie isn't in development film at DC Studios and nor do Gunn or Safran have plans for any Wonder Woman-related project other than the Paradise Lost prequel series at HBO Max.

Original story follows...

Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman 3 is definitely in the works – and that it was James Gunn and Peter Safran who assured her directly.

"I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran [co-chairperson and CEO of DC alongside Gunn] and what they told me, and I’m quoting: 'You're in the best hands," Gadot told Flaunt Magazine. "'We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman – you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell."

It was announced eight months ago, following the rollout of Gunn and Safran's plans for the future of DC, that Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 had been effectively canceled. Jenkins' vision for the film reportedly did not coincide with Gunn and Safran's and she had no desire to alter the script. Jenkins later took to Twitter to dispute this claim, stating: "This is simply not true. I never walked away." Jenkins continued: "I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time."

With Gadot confirming twice now that Wonder Woman will be joining the new DCU, it's possible that a new movie will be made without Jenkins' involvement. Jenkins and Gadot worked together on 2017's Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

Gadot also made recent cameos in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash, the latter of which is supposed to 'reset' DC and make way for DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

