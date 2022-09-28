Hugh Jackman and Logan director James Mangold address fans following Deadpool 3 announcement

In a surprise announcement that has wreaked havoc on the internet: Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Yes, despite dying in Logan, the clawed hero will return in Deadpool's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Considering how Wolverine has already met his epic demise, and Jackman previously said farewell to the character, his return in Deadpool 3 has a few fans concerned. Will an appearance opposite the Merc With A Mouth undo the emotional weight of Logan, a rare superhero movie that picked up an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay? And does the announcement affect the X-Men canon?

After initially reacting to the news by posting a GIF of Wolverine being stabbed by clone Wolverine in Logan, the movie's director James Mangold clarified his thoughts. "Oh my god! Everybody chill," he wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "Just kidding! I’m all good! Logan will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or wormhole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cook up!"

Reynolds then replied to Mangold with a goat emoji (G.O.A.T. standing for Greatest Of All Time), with Jackman agreeing: "Can’t believe I’m going to say this but it’s late so let’s go with that excuse … Ryan Reynolds is right. Mangold is the [goat emoji]!"

How exactly Deadpool and Wolverine meet is, of course, still a mystery. Presumably, the movie will take place in the X-Men universe before bringing the characters over to the MCU properly, or it will simply take place on a completely different timeline. After all: this is the Multiverse Saga. Anything's possible.

