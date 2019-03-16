Win the lost Doctor Who story The Macra Terror on Blu-ray

If you’re fan of Doctor Who, you’ll probably know that sadly many of the black and white episodes from the ‘60s no longer exist, wiped from the BBC archives. However, some have been recreated in recent years, by adding new animation to audio recorded when the stories aired.

The latest tale to get the treatment is 1967’s The Macra Terror, a four-parter starring Patrick Troughton as the Second Doctor. Set on an Earth colony with a culture of holiday camp-style enforced jollity, this Orwellian tale sees the Doctor discovering that it’s all run, behind-the-scenes, by monstrous giant crabs!

The Macra Terror is available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD from March 25, 2019. The release comes with a host of extras, including episode commentaries by surviving cast, episode reconstructions using off-screen photos, and surviving clips from the original story.

