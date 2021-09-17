Weekend gaming deals: Deathloop, PS5 SSDs, NBA 2K22 and Nintendo Switch Pro controller on sale

If you're looking to stock up on some gaming goodies this weekend, then you're browsing the shelves at the right time. This week's offers include early discounts on Deathloop and NBA 2K22, Nintendo Switch deals on the Pro Controller, and price cuts on PS5 SSDs ready to expand your console's storage.

There's plenty to get your hands on in this weekend's gaming deals, then, whatever system you're using. Games across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC are all seeing some record low prices right now, which is especially impressive considering many of these savings sit on recent releases. You'll find all the latest sales from your retailers below as well as our top picks further down the page.

Deathloop is available for $10 off at CDKeys right now, down to $49.29, and NBA 2K22 is seeing early discounts on the Xbox One version at Amazon (now $55.97, was $59.99). If you're after an older title, though, we've also spotted a rare $18 saving on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals - you'll find it for just $41.99.

PS5 SSD supplies are starting to dwindle as players get their hands on the new update, but you'll still find the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB model available for $189.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon. We'd recommend moving fast on this top pick, it seems PS5 restock woes are continuing into storage as many sticks are already sold out.

Elswhere, Razer products seem to be taking some hefty discounts across the product range, with the Razer Kaira Pro (now $109.99, was $149.99 at Amazon) and Wolverine Ultimate (now $129.99 at Best Buy) offering up some particularly strong Xbox deals.

PS5 deals

Save $20 - Crafty platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure is headlining Walmart's PS5 deals this weekend. The launch title has been stubborn with its price tag for most of the year, but started taking a few discounts over the summer. While this is $10 more than the lowest price ever, we haven't seen a bigger discount since June which makes it excellent value right now.

Save $6 - The PS5 HD Camera took a massive price drop down to $39.99 in June, but that was only for a very brief moment and we haven't seen the discount return since. That means any saving on the official PlayStation 5 accessory is worth checking out, even if it's only $6 off.

Save $40 - PS5 SSD stock is starting to run thin, with many popular options unavailable at time of writing. However, the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB model is still on sale at Amazon, with a $189.99 price tag coming in just $10 more expensive than the record low. You will need to pick up a cheap heatsink with this model as well.

Xbox deals

Save $4 - NBA 2K22 has only just hit the shelves, but Xbox One players can already save some change on the latest release. This isn't a massive saving, but if you're picking up the latest instalment this weekend, you might as well score a discount.

Save $40 - The Razer Kaira Pro is one of the best Xbox Series X gaming headsets, which makes any discount worth shouting about. This $40 saving, however, is the lowest price we've ever seen on the dedicated Xbox headset.

Save $30 - If you're looking for a little more customization control over your Xbox gamepad, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate is an excellent choice right now. You're getting six remappable buttons and triggers with a modular selection of thumbsticks and d-pads to swap in and out as well.

Nintendo Switch deals

Save $18 - We don't see too many discounts on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and when we do it's generally only $10 off. However, Best Buy is offering an excellent price at just $41.99 here, which can't be matched by other retailers right now.

Save $10 - We were seeing this $10 discount on the Nintendo Switch Pro controller fairly regularly earlier in the year, but since then prices have jumped back up to $69.99. Walmart has returned to that excellent $59.99 sales price in its own Nintendo Switch deals this weekend, though. That's great news for anyone after a more traditional docked experience.

Save $30 - This is a record low price on the Luigi version of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. That means there's never been a better time to pick up the second set, or dive into the world of AR karting with Mario's famed brother.

PC gaming deals

Save $10 - Deathloop is already taking some impressive discounts at CDKeys, with $10 off this standard edition. With some excellent reviews pouring in, this is a solid recent release to get stuck into this weekend.

Save $17 - The Razer Viper 8KHz is one of the best gaming mouse options on the market right now. At just $3 more than the lowest price we've ever seen, this is a steal this weekend - perfect for fast-paced FPS action and with plenty of extra features on board.

Save $100 - Dell has this previous price at well over $500, but we've been seeing the Alienware AW2521HFL monitor for $399.99 for some time now. This is still an excellent offer at $100 off, though, especially considering there's a speedy 240Hz refresh rate to contend with.

Save $100 - The Razer Iskur is one of the best gaming chairs available right now, and at $100 off you're certainly picking up a great price. This is a premium chair, but since the X model launched we've seen some great discounts landing.

