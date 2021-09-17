Weekend gaming deals: Deathloop, PS5 SSDs, NBA 2K22 and Nintendo Switch Pro controller on sale

If you're looking to stock up on some gaming goodies this weekend, then you're browsing the shelves at the right time. This week's offers include early discounts on Deathloop and NBA 2K22, Nintendo Switch deals on the Pro Controller, and price cuts on PS5 SSDs ready to expand your console's storage.
There's plenty to get your hands on in this weekend's gaming deals, then, whatever system you're using. Games across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC are all seeing some record low prices right now, which is especially impressive considering many of these savings sit on recent releases. You'll find all the latest sales from your retailers below as well as our top picks further down the page.
- Amazon: Logitech PC accessories from $30
- Best Buy: save up to $100 on LG, Dell and Asus monitors
- CDKeys: up to 70% off Cyberpunk 2077, The Sims 4, and more
- Dell: gaming laptops starting from just $649.99
- GameStop: 20% off statues and buy one get one free on tees
- Microsoft: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 and $20 off Razer Kishi
- Newegg: digital game codes and components up to 93% off
- Walmart: big savings on physical games and Switch accessories
Deathloop is available for $10 off at CDKeys right now, down to $49.29, and NBA 2K22 is seeing early discounts on the Xbox One version at Amazon (now $55.97, was $59.99). If you're after an older title, though, we've also spotted a rare $18 saving on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals - you'll find it for just $41.99.
PS5 SSD supplies are starting to dwindle as players get their hands on the new update, but you'll still find the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB model available for $189.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon. We'd recommend moving fast on this top pick, it seems PS5 restock woes are continuing into storage as many sticks are already sold out.
Elswhere, Razer products seem to be taking some hefty discounts across the product range, with the Razer Kaira Pro (now $109.99, was $149.99 at Amazon) and Wolverine Ultimate (now $129.99 at Best Buy) offering up some particularly strong Xbox deals.
PS5 deals
Xbox deals
Nintendo Switch deals
PC gaming deals
If you're after more gear, we're rounding up all the best gaming laptops and best gaming PCs right here. Or, take a look at the best gaming headsets and best gaming keyboards on the market for more accessories.
We're also rounding up all our expectations for this year's Black Friday gaming deals, including top tips on finding the best Black Friday PS5 deals as well.