Watch Dogs Legion is only £35 / $30 right now

It might have only been a month since Watch Dogs Legion launched, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from slashing its price to just $30 / £35 across multiple platforms.

Since Watch Dogs Legion is one of Ubisoft's most recent titles, it's bridging a gap between current and next-gen consoles. That means, as long as you stay within the same console family, you'll get a free next-gen upgrade to PS5 or Xbox Series X if you buy the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game. Check out our Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals to see what we've found for next-gen savings.

Watch Dogs Legion released on October 29 to pretty middle-of-the-road reviews. The ability to play as any character is a fantastic update to the Watch Dogs mechanic, and the neo-dystopian London setting is gorgeous. There's some janky gameplay and strange writing, however, which may be why the game is currently half off.

Either way, it's a great game to grab at this price, and considering the cost of next-gen games, it's an absolute steal. You won't soon find a PS5 or Xbox Series X title for $30 again anytime soon.

If you're grabbing Watch Dogs Legion and plan to play it on next-gen consoles, you may want to grab a new display to make the most of the gorgeous ray-tracing. Check out our Black Friday TV deals for some great TV finds that will make your gaming setup even better.

Watch Dogs Legion| $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The game just dropped, but you can snag it on either Xbox or PlayStation consoles for half off. Now is definitely the time to grab this game if you haven't already. View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | £51.99 £35.99 at Amazon

It's the same kinda deal over at Amazon UK too, so the Brits get the same saving on futuristic, alt-future London as the Yanks do.

