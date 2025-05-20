Holy smokes Batman, this Zombicide board game spinoff based on the DC Universe has never been cheaper

It's a well-known fact Zombies love two things; board game discounts and brains. Alright, so only one of those is true. But if they were partial to a saving, this offer would tickle their undead fancy.



The DCeased spinoff of board game titan Zombicide has dipped to just $20.09 at Amazon rather than the usual $50, providing an enormous 60% reduction. Kind of like how zombies often have a 60% reduction of body-parts.

Anyway, that offer caught my eye as I was hunting down savings on the best board games. While there are price cuts aplenty in the runup to Memorial Day, this was the most noteworthy bargain I've found so far.

DCeased: Gotham City Outbreak | $49.99 $20.09 at Amazon

Save $29 - This Zombicide spinoff has never been cheaper than it is now, thanks to a whopping 60% off. The previous low was $21, and the average cost is closer to $28. In other words, this is phenomenal value.



Buy it if:

✅ You love Zombicide and DC

✅ You want a co-op challenge



Don't buy it if:

❌ You didn't like Zombicide



Price check:

💲Walmart | $42.73

This game takes the bones laid down by the venerable Zombicide system, moves the action to Gotham, and has you take on a who's who of zombified rogues from Batman's long history. The Dark Knight, Robin, Harley Quinn, Bane, Poison Ivy, and Batgirl are arrayed against the hordes, and players will work through objectives whilst attempting to rescue bystanders from becoming a walking snack.

Because it utilizes the same mechanics we've seen for years in publisher CMON's premier game, you at least know what you're getting here. As we pointed out in our Zombicide 2nd Edition review, "no matter how you choose to play... you’re in for some goofy, gory fun."

This also has a lot in common with the recent Marvel Zombies spinoff; you control the last remaining superheroes who must face down zombified icons and save whoever they can. It may not be as deep as the core experience, but as mentioned in our Marvel Zombies: Heroes' Resistance review, it's perfect if you're looking for a "lightweight co-op board game experience."

