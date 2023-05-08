Watch a shark eat a T-rex in The Meg 2's wild first trailer

The first trailer for Jason Statham's The Meg 2 is here, and it's every bit as silly as you'd expect from a summer blockbuster about a giant shark.

We caught an early glimpse of the footage a little while ago at CinemaCon 2023, where we dutifully informed y'all that The Meg sequel had teased a sequence with a giant shark eating a T-rex. Now there's proof we aren't liars. The scene happens very early in the trailer, and honestly, it arguably isn't event he wildest thing that happens. Near the end, we get Statham riding a jetski on the crest of a tsunami wave that's about to collide with, you guessed it, a big ol' shark.

In the present day, Statham's super diver Jonas Taylor has put together a team to go down into an uncharted trench and investigate the strange goings on that have been reported in its vicinity. Of course, during the mission they realize that a megalodon, even bigger than the ones seen in the previous movie, is lurking well beneath the surface. It's frankly unclear at this point where dinosaurs come into play, but let's be real, does it matter?

The Meg has been scripted by Jon and Erich Hoeber, working off a draft by Dean Georgaris – the trio wrote the original movie.

The Meg, directed by National Treasure's Jon Turteltaub, was a shock success at the box-office, making over $500 million worldwide despite middling reviews.

The Meg 2: The Trench releases in US cinemas on August 4. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.