First look The Meg 2 footage sees the gigantic shark eat a T-Rex

The first look at upcoming action sequel The Meg 2: The Trench has been shown at CinemaCon 2023 – and it looks just as delightfully silly as fans of the original had hoped.

While Jason Statham is confirmed to be back for the follow-up, the clip - which was seen by CinemaBlend (opens in new tab) and hasn't made its way online yet - actually kicks off during prehistoric times. It opens on some sweet-looking dinosaurs on a beach, before a Tyrannosaurus rex comes in and gobbles up all the littluns. If you think the big boy is the apex predator around these parts though, you'd better think again, because the T-Rex then gets eaten by a ginormous shark.

In the present day, Statham's super diver Jonas Taylor has put together a team to go down into an uncharted trench and investigate the strange goings on that have been reported in its vicinity. Of course, during the mission they realize that a megalodon, even bigger than the ones seen in the previous movie, is lurking well beneath the surface.

Later, according to the publication, we see Statham fighting the humungous creature with a harpoon while riding a jet ski and the meg go on a vicious killing spree. Cliff Curtis, Page Kennedy, and Shuya Sophia Cai are all reprising their roles alongside Statham in the Ben Wheatley-directed flick.

The Meg 2: The Trench releases in US cinemas on August 4.