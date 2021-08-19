How to take part in the Warzone Vanguard event and join the Battle of Verdansk

Are you ready for the Warzone Vanguard event, soldier? Well you'd better be, as it's starting today (August 19) and here's what you need to know about it.

Activision are ramping up to the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it promises to be different from your usual livestreams. Instead, at 10:30am PT / 3:30pm ET / 6:30pm BST the Battle of Verdansk will begin in Call of Duty Warzone, during which you'll be able to experience Call of Duty: Vanguard for the first time ever, live and in-game.

How to take part in the Warzone Vanguard event

(Image credit: Activision)

As with all big reveal events such as this, the servers are going to be super busy so you'll want to get into Warzone early and secure your spot before the important stuff starts happening. Helpfully there's an added incentive for you to do this, as if you join Warzone and enter any playlist between 09:30am PT / 2:30pm ET / 5:30pm BST and the start of the Warzone Vanguard event you'll receive double XP, double weapon XP, and double Battle Pass XP until the Battle for Verdansk begins.

So what can you expect from the Warzone Vanguard event itself? Initial intel stated that a new weapon is rolling into Verdansk, and this was later revealed to be a heavily armored train. You'll need to coordinate with your squad to grab TNT charges, before using them to attack the train at the ambush point, taking out the turret weak points first before moving on to deal with the rest of the train cars.

If you can't get online for the start time of the Warzone Vanguard event then don't panic, as it will continue running all the way through into the weekend, giving you plenty of opportunity to join up with your squad. You can also fight through the Battle of Verdansk multiple times, so this isn't a one-shot deal.

What are the Warzone Vanguard event rewards

(Image credit: Activision)

Your efforts in the Warzone Vanguard event will be handsomely rewarded, as long as you take part in the Battle of Verdansk, defeat the armored train, then get to the exfil and escape. The reward items you'll unlock include a new weapon blueprint, new knife blueprint, bike skin, timepiece, plus more to be revealed, and it's likely all of these will have a World War 2 theme in keeping with Call of Duty: Vanguard. Make sure you complete the event while it's live so you don't miss out on these rewards.

Warzone Season 5 | Warzone Red Doors | New Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone Patch notes | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone best guns | Warzone best SMGs | Warzone best sniper