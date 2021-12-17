What do Warzone Elves do?

Warzone Elves have begun appearing across the new Pacific map, Caldera, and Rebirth Island, but what exactly do these taunting creatures do? They laugh and giggle a lot to beckon you over but finding several of them will get you a reward, including things like Emblems, Calling Cards, and Double XP tokens. They can be a little tricky to find, but you’re bound to run into a few if you survive long enough. Here’s what you need to do to deal with the Elves in Call of Duty Warzone.

Warzone Elves explained

(Image credit: Activision)

If you want to get a reward from these festive friends – even if they are very annoying – you need to listen out for their cackling laughter as you play during the Warzone Festive Fervor event. Warzone Elves can be heard when a player gets within 10 meters of one. It seems that their laugh carries much further than that though, so if a player in your squad triggers an Elf’s giggling, you should still be able to hear it even if you’re further than 10 metres away. Use the sound to guide you to its location but be aware that the Elves are generally quite well-hidden. The Elves are not only quite short in size but you’ll find them in small nooks near furniture.

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you’ve homed in on the Elf, shoot it to make it disappear. This will cause another Elf to spawn nearby. You’ll hear its laughter to lead you to its location, but you’ll also hear a clock ticking. You need to find and destroy all the subsequent Elves after the first one to get your reward. Be warned that the timer is not very long, so you’ll need to spread out and work as a team to successfully find them. If you fail to get all the Warzone Elves within the time limit, you’ll get stunned as they vanish.

While every member of the team can shoot each Elf since they don’t disappear for everyone, it’s possible for one player to complete the challenge for the whole team so that everyone gets a reward. A bit of teamwork is the best way to get the job done, however. You’ll be able to find Warzone Elves in every match, so keep finding and destroying them all to see what rewards you can get. As you play during the Festive Fervor event, you will also need to watch out for Warzone Krampus as he hunts down squads across Caldera and Rebirth Island.

