Warzone 2's revive pistol looks set to shake up multiplayer matches

A crucial aspect of any team-based multiplayer match is aiding your allies, and while reviving a fallen friend usually involves hovering over them for a designated amount of time, in Warzone 2, you’ll have the ability to heal your buddies at range thanks to a new Field Upgrade - the Revive Pistol.

ModernWarzone showed the device in action in a short video on Twitter; “there’s a new revive pistol field upgrade in MW2, DMZ and Warzone 2.0 that allows you to safely revive your teammates from a distance.”

There's a new revive pistol field upgrade in #MW2 , DMZ and Warzone 2.0 that allows you to safely revive your teammates from a distance. It also gave me an option to use it to revive myself, unsure if that was because I had a self revive in my backpack or not.

The footage shows the player whipping out the pistol and firing a shot at their fallen comrade, beginning the revival process. Crucially, this hand-free method lets the player continue to move around the battlefield and keep an eye out for enemies while their friend gets back on their feet. “It also gave me an option to use it to revive myself,“ says ModernWarzone, but adds that they are “unsure if that was because I had a self revive in my backpack or not.”

The ability to heal players and not leave yourself a sitting duck at the same time could certainly be a game-changer. What sort of range the revive pistol has isn't yet clear, but it's likely you'll have to be fairly close to the downed player for it to work. The pistol will seemingly come with four rounds allowing you to patch up multiple teammates at once.

Of course, this mechanic isn't exactly new - it also features in the likes of Rainbow: Six Siege and Destiny 2 - but it will be interesting to see how it affects the ebb and flow of battle in Warzone 2.

