When is the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update?

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update launches on December 14, bringing a number of new features and improvements to both the main game's multiplayer and the free-to-play battle royale. It's hard to believe that we're already at the midseason point to warrant a patch of this size, but it's happening and the highlights include a fresh weapon, two new Operators, the return of a familiar multiplayer map, and an entirely new Special Ops mode. If you're keen to learn more, then here's when the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update will be available, and a breakdown of what's included with it.

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update will go live on Wednesday December 14 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT, following patches that will need to be installed for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. These should be available to download in advance and prep for this significant midseason refresh, so keep checking for updates in the run up to the launch time above to minimize your downtime once Reloaded officially launches.

The main addition with Season 1 Reloaded is a new Spec Ops mode, with the Modern Warfare 2 Raid going live at the same time as the update. Atomgrad is the first of these Raids, which sees you teaming up with two co-operative partners and taking on the roles of Price, Gaz, and Farah to further the single-player campaign storyline. During this mission you'll be able to find Intel that rewards cosmetic items, and by completing it you'll unlock Gaz as a playable Operator alongside a harder difficulty playlist. You can't jump into this fresh mode until you've completed one of the prerequisite actions, so check out our guide on how to start the Modern Warfare 2 Raid so you know how to begin.

The other significant arrival in Modern Warfare 2 is the return of the classic Shipment map, which has been reimagined for MW2 multiplayer. Be ready for close-quarters combat in this ultracompact arena, and as it's set on a cargo ship in the middle of the ocean you'll need to be careful around the boundaries or you'll end up in the drink.

Over in the Warzone 2 DMZ, a new location has appeared named Building 21, which is a clandestine biological lab hosting many secrets. Information on this landmark is currently classified, though it appears you may need to discover keys in order to gain access to it, and there's a promise of high-tier loot to be claimed if you're able to infiltrate this facility.

For a limited time you'll be able to play the Warzone Cup, which is clearly Call of Duty's take on Rocket League. In this mode, two teams of three Operators ride special ATVs on a soccer field and push a giant football around using their rides' pulse ability. Knock the ball into the goal to score, and throw Shock Sticks at opponents to stall their quads or simply ram them out of the way. First to five goals wins, or whoever is in the lead at the end of the five minute time limit.

Going back to more traditional gameplay, the Mini Royale mode is making a return to Warzone 2 playlists to provide more compact and intense experience. With fewer players and smaller safe zones from the start of the match, you'll be thrown straight into the action and battles will be concluded much more quickly.

Two new Operators arriving as part of the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update are Kyle "Gaz" Garrick and Klaus Fisker, alongside the new Chimera weapon, which is a silenced Assault Rifle on the Bruen Ops Platform. As mentioned above, to unlock Gaz you'll need to complete the Atomgrad Raid, while Klaus can be purchased in an Operator Bundle and the Chimera is unlocked via a Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle.

If you've been tracking your Modern Warfare 2 KD and want to do the same in the battle royale, then there's some good news with the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update. Warzone 2 Combat Records will go live with the patch and be available for viewing going forwards, however this won't include statistics for the previous period from the November 16 launch to December 14.

Finally, the addition of Operator Klaus with his big red Santa hat isn't the only festive content arriving with the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded update. From December 21 through to January 4, 2023 the new Shipment map will have a Holiday makeover, with lights and decorations providing the backdrop to the frantic compact combat. Stay frosty!