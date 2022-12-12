How to start the Modern Warfare 2 raid and earn a Raid Assignment

If you're wondering how to start the Modern Warfare 2 raid then you've obviously discovered you can't just select it and go. No, to access it you'll have to complete one of three difference objectives, including completing a challenge or different goals in both Warzone and DMZ.

Basically, if you want to access the Modern Warfare raid you're going to have to work for it and while none of the things you have to do are that hard, it's probably a shock if you sat down to play it and hit a requirement roadblock. Then there's the the Spec Ops kits you'll need to use that, ideally, you'll have levelled up to get the best from. Of course that assumes you've played or even downloaded Spec Ops before trying the raid. So, to get you up to speed here's everything you need to know about starting the Modern Warfare 2 raid and the Spec Ops kits you'll want to play it.

How to start the Modern Warfare 2 raid (Image: © Activision) To start the Modern Warfare 2 raid you need to earn a Raid Assignment by completing one of the following options in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 or the Warzone 2 DMZ mode :

1. Complete a multiplayer or special ops challenge 2. Reach the top 20 in any Warzone playlist 3. Extract with at least $30,000 in DMZ

The good news is that only one player needs the Raid Assignment to start the raid, and can invite whoever they want to join their squad. So that immeidatly makes things easier.

One thing to note is that the Modern Warfare 2 raid is part of the Special Ops section of the game so you'll need to download that component if you haven't and, ideally, level up some kits - that mode's version of classes - to really stand a chance in the raid. There are three of these kit to use, based on classes: Assault, Medic, and Recon, with each leveling up to tier 10 and unlocking the following rewards:

Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops Assault kit levels

(Image credit: Activision)

Tier 1 - Start with three armor plates instead of two, and an armor box.

- Start with three armor plates instead of two, and an armor box. Tier 3 - Assault suit unlocked which lets you gain full armor plates and 60% extra health once per mission.

- Assault suit unlocked which lets you gain full armor plates and 60% extra health once per mission. Tier 5 - Reload, switch weapons and throw grenades faster.

- Reload, switch weapons and throw grenades faster. Tier 7 - Unlock the ability to carry five armor plates.

- Unlock the ability to carry five armor plates. Tier 10 - Start missions with with two Stims.

Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops Recon kit levels

(Image credit: Activision)

Tier 1 - Unlock the Snapshot Pulse

- Unlock the Snapshot Pulse Tier 3 - Unlock Sentry Gun and Cluster Mine.

- Unlock Sentry Gun and Cluster Mine. Tier 5 - Unlock the ability to recharge your lethal and tactical equipment every 60 seconds.

- Unlock the ability to recharge your lethal and tactical equipment every 60 seconds. Tier 7 - Carry one extra lethal and tactical grenade.

- Carry one extra lethal and tactical grenade. Tier 10 - Start with a Spotter Scope and Heartbeat Sensor.

Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops Medic kit levels

(Image credit: Activision)