Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards and how to get them

The Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards are here, and they're the only way to get access to the Gaz Operator skin unless you purchase the Raid Bundle from the Store. As well as unlocking Gaz and Veteran difficulty the first time you finish Atomgrad Episode 1, you'll also receive a random item from the seven available in the Raid loot pool, which range from a handy unique weapon blueprint to a somewhat less useful loading screen. Once you know how to start the Modern Warfare 2 Raid by cashing in a Raid Assignment, the next thing you'll want to find out is the prize for getting through to the finish, so we've got the lowdown on all of the Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards that can be claimed.

All Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards available

(Image credit: Activision)

The Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards you receive for completing Atomgrad Episode 1 are a combination of a guaranteed item the first time you beat it on Normal and Veteran difficulties, plus a random item from a pool of seven items. This means you potentially need to run through the whole Raid seven times if you want to unlock everything, so you'll need to make a judgement call on whether that's worth your time once the full list of items is revealed.

Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards for completing Atomgrad Episode 1 on Normal difficulty

Gaz: Convoy skin (guaranteed)

Veteran Raid difficulty unlocked

A random item from the seven in the Raid loot pool, including:

Player card

Emblem

Loading screen

Unique weapon blueprint

Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards for completing Atomgrad Episode 1 on Veteran difficulty

Unique Weapon Blueprint (guaranteed)

A random item from the seven in the Raid loot pool, including:

Player card

Emblem

Loading screen

Unique weapon blueprint

It's not clear yet if the random rewards received for completing the Raid on Veteran difficulty are from the same pool as the Normal difficulty rewards, but we'll update this list once more details are known.

This is the 'Punchline' Blueprint you get as a reward from Completing the Veteran Raid! It has Kyle Garrick (Gaz)'s name on it! pic.twitter.com/o7cD5vQiTwDecember 14, 2022 See more

One Modern Warfare 2 Raid Reward we have seen already is the 'Punchline' weapon blueprint, pictured above, that was received after completing Atomgrad on Veteran difficulty. It apparently has Gaz's name on it, though the reaction so far has been divided over whether this reward is suitable enough for completing such a difficult challenge in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Raid Bundle Rewards

(Image credit: Activision)

If you want to get access to Gaz as an Operator without completing the Raid, there's also the Raid Bundle available on the Store for 1,800 COD Points. This gives you access to the following items, which are separate from the Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards you unlock through completion: