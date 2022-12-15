Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards and how to get them

By Iain Wilson
published

These are all of the Raid Rewards available in Atomgrad Episode 1

Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards
(Image credit: Activision)

The Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards are here, and they're the only way to get access to the Gaz Operator skin unless you purchase the Raid Bundle from the Store. As well as unlocking Gaz and Veteran difficulty the first time you finish Atomgrad Episode 1, you'll also receive a random item from the seven available in the Raid loot pool, which range from a handy unique weapon blueprint to a somewhat less useful loading screen. Once you know how to start the Modern Warfare 2 Raid by cashing in a Raid Assignment, the next thing you'll want to find out is the prize for getting through to the finish, so we've got the lowdown on all of the Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards that can be claimed.

All Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards available

Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards

(Image credit: Activision)

The Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards you receive for completing Atomgrad Episode 1 are a combination of a guaranteed item the first time you beat it on Normal and Veteran difficulties, plus a random item from a pool of seven items. This means you potentially need to run through the whole Raid seven times if you want to unlock everything, so you'll need to make a judgement call on whether that's worth your time once the full list of items is revealed.

Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards for completing Atomgrad Episode 1 on Normal difficulty

  • Gaz: Convoy skin (guaranteed)
  • Veteran Raid difficulty unlocked
  • A random item from the seven in the Raid loot pool, including:
  • Player card
  • Emblem
  • Loading screen
  • Unique weapon blueprint

Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards for completing Atomgrad Episode 1 on Veteran difficulty

  • Unique Weapon Blueprint (guaranteed)
  • A random item from the seven in the Raid loot pool, including:
  • Player card
  • Emblem
  • Loading screen
  • Unique weapon blueprint

It's not clear yet if the random rewards received for completing the Raid on Veteran difficulty are from the same pool as the Normal difficulty rewards, but we'll update this list once more details are known.

One Modern Warfare 2 Raid Reward we have seen already is the 'Punchline' weapon blueprint, pictured above, that was received after completing Atomgrad on Veteran difficulty. It apparently has Gaz's name on it, though the reaction so far has been divided over whether this reward is suitable enough for completing such a difficult challenge in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Raid Bundle Rewards

Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards

(Image credit: Activision)

If you want to get access to Gaz as an Operator without completing the Raid, there's also the Raid Bundle available on the Store for 1,800 COD Points. This gives you access to the following items, which are separate from the Modern Warfare 2 Raid Rewards you unlock through completion:

  • Gaz: Aquatic skin
  • Gaz: Grass Ops skin (complete the Raid to unlock)
  • A Bit Stabby finishing move
  • Raid Breaker - Kastov 545 Assault Rifle weapon blueprint
  • Raid Whisperer - EBR-14 Marksman Rifle weapon blueprint
  • Oh Two weapon charm
  • Raid Buddies weapon sticker
  • Raid emblem
Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has almost 500 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

