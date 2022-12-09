When is the Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid live

The Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid goes live on December 14, and features a three player co-op mission to continue the main campaign. Players have been anticipating this release for some time now, and the opportunity to show off their teamwork skills alongside two squadmates while also furthering the plot of the overall storyline. If you want to know when you can jump into this brand new Call of Duty experience, we've got all of the information on the Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid release date below.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid is set to release on Wednesday December 14, to coincide with the release of the big Season 1 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2. We don't have an exact time for when this will be going live yet, but from previous releases and updated we'd expect it to happen at some point around 9am PST / 12noon EST / 5pm GMT.

What is the Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid

When we reach the Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid release date, you'll be able to team up with two buddies to take on a three player co-operative mission together. Unlike the current Spec Ops missions in which you use multiplayer Operators, the Raid is played as main characters Price, Gaz, and Farah as it's a continuation of the single player campaign. This means you should have finished the story before jumping in to this first Raid, unless you don't mind the conclusion being spoiled.

Not much is known about how the Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid will play out yet, though the trailer shows your trio infiltrating a huge bunker base by swimming through various underwater tunnels, while taking down groups of enemies as a co-ordinated team. "What the hell is this place?" is the question posed at the end of the trailer, and the name for this first episode, Atomgrad, suggests you may have found yourself in the middle of a nuclear facility. Thankfully we won't have a long wait to find out, with the Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid release date just around the corner on December 14.