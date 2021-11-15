Walmart PS5 restock rumored to kick off Thanksgiving week

Walmart is rumored to be launching another PS5 restock wave early next week, with more consoles hitting the shelves on November 22. The rumor comes from Twitter user and PS5 restock tracker Wario64, who has apparently got their hands on a paper copy of an upcoming Black Friday ad.

The tweet suggests not only that both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are heading to the shelves, but also that Walmart Plus members will have early access. Well, that's the impression many are taking from the image. Looking at the placement of the Walmart Plus early access ad, it could well be that the retailer will simply be offering the standard four hour head start on the rest of its Black Friday deals, rather than on its PS5 restock specifically.

Walmart Plus 15 day free trial Walmart Plus is giving customers early access to both PS5 restocks and Black Friday deals this year. That means there's plenty of value in taking the service out for a spin. The membership costs $13 a month, but you can pick up a 15 day free trial to test it out first.

Still, Walmart has given its Plus members a head start on PS5 restocks in the past, so if you're looking to give the hunt for a new console everything you've got, it might well be a service worth considering.

The $12.95 monthly service gives its users the aforementioned Black Friday early access, as well as free delivery, member prices on fuel, and other in-store perks as well. There's a 15 day free trial available should you want to test it out for yourself, though note that the small print does state that you won't be able to use early access privileges if on a trial basis.

Regardless of whether Walmart Plus members will get early access to this PS5 restock, we'd recommend getting there nice and early, and keeping your account signed in with payment details saved so that there's no additional waiting at checkout. This is going to be a particularly competitive PS5 restock, especially with Xbox Series X stock also hitting the shelves just a few days before Black Friday PS5 deals officially kick off.

If you're after something a little sooner, Best Buy is ready to pop with some new PS5 restocks, and we're also expecting a little more movement from Target in the run up to the holiday sales as well. Amazon, of course, could move at any time so it's always worth staying in touch there as well.

PS5 - Nov 22 | $499.99 at Walmart

This Walmart PS5 restock is simply rumored at this stage, but an early peek at next week's Black Friday ad does suggest that more units are heading to the shelves on November 22. We'd recommend getting prepared, then, as this is going to move quickly.



Which PS5 should you buy?

PS5 ($499.99 / £449.99)

The full console is best for those looking for the complete PS5 experience (and a good serving of PS4 as well). The only difference here is that disk drive, but considering you'll be saving money buying physical games rather than being locked into the PS Store, there's plenty of value here.



PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99 / £359.99)

If you're looking to spend as little as possible, there's always the Digital Edition. There's no disk drive here, so you are limited to your digital library (and Sony's own PS Store), but if you don't have a large physical PS4 collection and you're savvy with those PS5 game sales, this could be the better option.



How to buy a PS5 in restocks

PS5 restocks come and go with such speed that it can be frustrating working out exactly how to break through to the site and then to checkout. We see plenty of retailers with site slow-downs, and customers having their consoles sniped out of their carts right at the last second. Over the year we've spent tracking PS5 restocks, then, these are the tips we've found most helpful.

Follow retailers and stock trackers

Before racing to checkout, you'll have to be in the right place at the right time to make sure you've got a fighting chance at a PS5 restock. That means keeping a close eye on retailers via social media so that you never miss an announcement.



Sign in and save your payment details

When it comes down to the wire, it's important to note that seconds can mean the difference between successfully checking out with a console in your cart and walking away with an L. Sign into your favorite retailers ahead of time, and make sure you stay signed in, saving your payment and shipping details to speed through the checkout process at crunch time.

Keep refreshing

When the time comes, you'll want to keep that refresh button warm. Retailer sites are under considerable strain during large PS5 restocks, with so many consumers flooding to a single page so quickly. That means you'll need to brute force your way through, with as many tabs open as you can manage.



Don't give up

We often see retailers launching PS5 stock in waves, which means you won't want to walk away too soon. Even when the page suggests the console is out of stock, we'd recommend spending a little while longer refreshing. You never know when the next round will begin and you might land lucky.



Check for PS5 restocks today

