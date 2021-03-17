Venom 2 delayed to September

Venom 2 has been delayed for a second time, this time moving from June 25 to September 17.

The sequel, officially titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was originally set to premiere back in October 2020, but as it happened with most movie release dates falling in 'the year which must not be named,' it was eventually moved to June 2021. Now, with that date quickly approaching, Sony Pictures has shifted its debut back another three months.

The Venom sequel is being directed by Andy Serkis and brings back Tom Hardy to lead as the titular anti-hero, joined by The Irishman star Stephen Graham starring in an unspecified role, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, and Michelle Williams as Anne Weying.

At the time of Graham's casting, producer Matt Tolmach suggested in an interview with our sister site Cinema Blend that it's possible Venom 2 could target an R-rating in response to the success of Joker, but went on to cite the PG-13-rated first Venom's financial success as proof of a winning formula. Tolmach went on to say that the sequel will spotlight the relationship between Eddie Brock and Venom.

"[Fans] love that relationship," Tolmaoch told Cinema Blend. "What people say all the time is the relationship between Eddie and Venom is… I just want to spend more time with those guys. And that's such a testament to Tom Hardy, who obviously played both parts ... And the heart of Venom was always the relationship between Eddie and Venom. These two characters, these two sides that had to figure out how to live together and that were somehow better together than they were separately, or more successful, and what that meant."

