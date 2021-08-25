Venom 2 could be delayed to January 2022

It looks like Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage will now miss 2021 altogether, as Vulture reports that the sequel has been delayed several months.

According to Vulture, several sources with knowledge of the situation are saying Sony plans to delay Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage to January 21, 2022. If you're keeping track, that's the current release date for the vampire superhero thriller Morbius, starring Jared Leto. Unfortunately, that means if Vulture's sources are correct, you can probably expect a pretty significant delay for Morbius as well, as Sony isn't likely to launch two major superhero flicks on the same day.

Of course, we've yet to hear confirmation of another Venom 2 delay straight from Sony, and Vulture's report suggests the company is waiting until the annual CinemaCon exhibition passes to make the news official.

If confirmed, this will be the fourth time Venom 2 will have been delayed since it started production. We were originally supported to see Venom 2 hit theaters in October 2020, but was delayed to June 2021, and then to September, and yet again to this October. Sadly, it now looks like it'll be another three months before we see Tom Hardy's Venom take the big screen again.

It's unclear from the report why Sony plans to delay Venom 2 once more, but it's likely related to the Delta variant that's increasingly becoming a cause of apprehension in returning to theaters, even among vaccinated people.

In the meantime, here are the best superhero movies you can watch from the comfort of home right now.